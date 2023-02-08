The Portland boys started slowly but stretched a seven-point halftime lead into double-digits in the third and fourth quarters and secured a 72-38 win over visiting Montgomery Central on senior night.
It was the Panthers’ seventh win in a row after losing three to start the second half of the season.
“This team (Montgomery Central) beat Creekwood by five points by playing gritty, tough, and grinding basketball,” PHS coach John Ferguson. “And that’s how they played tonight against us. I was wondering when we would turn it on.”
The two teams were deadlocked at 14-14 at the end of the first quarter as the Indians connected on four, 3-point buckets while Portland’s Freddy Paxton busted the nets on two field goals from long range along with a short jumper and a foul shot.
The Panthers scored seven points of the second stanza as Chase Runyon made off the glass jump shot, Will Hester blistered the nets on a short jumper, and JoJo Lyles completed an old-fashioned 3-point play.
Montgomery Central cut the lead twice to five, but never got any closer as Paxton, Cody Carlson, and Runyon scored late for a 33-26 lead at the break.
“We made some adjustments at halftime,” Ferguson said. “They made some shots in the first half, but we held them to 12 in the second half. I’ll take the district win, but I’m not happy and I don’t think the boys are.”
A 6-0 run to open the second half increased the Portland margin to 13, 39-26. After an Indian free throw, the Panthers put the game away on a 10-0 run as Runyon scored eight including a crowd pleasing steal and slam and Lyles popped in a basket for a 49-27 advantage.
The Purple went up by 27, 59-32 in the first three minutes of the final period as Braden Thornton, Runyon, and Lyles all tallied. The lead swelled to 31, 64-33 on points by Will Napier and two Paxton foul shots.
Ferguson cleared his bench in the final minutes as Keilen Dalton scored five and Skylar Hicks added a basket and free throw for the final 72-38 margin of victory.
Portland was topped in scoring by Runyon’s 23 points with Paxton netting 16, and Lyles finishing with ten. Thornton chipped in with seven, Dalton had five, Carlson, Hicks, and Napier each tallied three, and Hester rounded out the offense with two.
The Panthers made 21 field goals including four, 3-pointers and connected on 26 of 39 free throws.
The Indians were led by Eric Owen with 13 and Marquice Crutcher’s 11. Montgomery Central had 12 field goals and sank eight of 13 charity tosses.
