The Portland boys finished the 2020-21 season with a 7-19 record. But Coach Darryl Travis is hoping and expecting to improve on that mark as a new season opens Nov. 16.
Two reasons for the optimism are the return of six players that saw considerable playing time and started at some point during the season.
Another reason for the high expectations is the reclassification of schools by the TSSAAA that puts Portland in a more competitive district after expanding from three to four classes.
“We could have a much better record and be more competitive this season,” Travis said recently. “A huge goal of ours is to win the district and host a regional game and see how we can play in big games.”
The Panthers have played in District 9-AAA for the past few years and with the move to a district with comparable numbers with other schools have brought renewed confidence to the program.
“I think there is a more optimistic outlook to the season,” Travis remarked. “We have played Greenbrier and White House the past few years and the games have been competitive.”
Portland does return six players to the team led by seniors Duncan Smallwood, Caeson Utley, Montaize Bradley and Hunter Hicks.
“Duncan and Caeson can both score for us,” Travis said. “Duncan plays hard every night and Caeson is consistent. Montaize is a streaky shooter,athletic, can got to the rim and plays defense when he wants to. Hunter is physical and has the ability to score, rebound, and play defense. He is much improved on the defensive end.”
Three juniors are in the rotation in Freddy Paxton, Will Napier and Cody Carlson.
Paxton and Napier are presently involved in football, while Carlson has stepped up this summer.
“Freddy will start for us until Caeson gets back,” Travis pointed out. “He is quick and athletic and had a good summer. He’s learning to play within the team concept. Will and is very physical and goes hard every game.”
Carlson has been a surprise for the Panthers during summer workouts.
“Cody has the ability to step up and help us, but he must become more consistent.”
Four sophomores round out the rotation for Travis in Chase Runyon, Will Hester, Isaac Barie and Braden Thornton. Thornton and Barie have also been involved in football, but will play a big role in the team’s success this season.
“Braden played some for us last season and had a good summer,” Travis noted. “Will has really become a possible addition to our rotation. Isaac goes extremely hard every game and Chase is learning to drive and score in other ways and has improved tremendously on defense.”
Utley, Smallwood, Runyon, Bradley, and Hicks each scored at least 150 points or more last season.
Portland will run a motion offense with a few quick hitters and play man-to-man on defense.
This group plays well together and each nigh could be a different scorer,” Travis explained. “They all have the ability to do that. They take good shots and are starting to defense as one also.”
Travis points to Creekwood as one of the district favorites.
“Creekwood is probably the favorite, but I feel our district is very balanced,” Travis admitted. “I think the keys for us to have a successful season is to play as a team, take quality shots and have low turnovers. Rebounding and team defense will be huge for us.”
