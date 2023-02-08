The Portland girls rolled over host Liberty Creek Tuesday afternoon by a 35-27 margin. The Lady Panthers 12-0 in the early moments of the second quarter before the hosts got on the scoreboard.
Liberty Creek did cut the lead in the second half and trailed by six with under a minute remaining but never got any closer.
Both teams struggled offensively in the opening period with Portland scoring for the first two points at the free throw line by Cheyenne Gregory at the 3:47 mark.
Gregory converted a steal into a basket, Aleena Waggoner drilled a 3-pointer, and Katie McCloud busted a long range shot at the buzzer for a 10-0 advantage.
Waggoner opened the second stanza on a lay-up and a 12-0 lead. Liberty Creek netted their first basket of the contest at the 6:06 mark.
Portland continued to expand their advantage and later went up by 15, 22-7 on a McCloud 3-pointer and a Totten field goal.
Liberty Creek finished up the first half with a basket that left the hosts trailing 22-9. The second half started much the opening 16 minutes as both teams missed several shots with just nine points tallied.
The Lady Panthers led 25-9 on a Jenna Towles basket, but Liberty Creek closed out the quarter with a trio of buckets and faced a 25-15 deficit heading into the fourth period.
The Lady Wolves opened the final eight minutes with a basket, but Aleena Waggoner drilled a bomb from the 3-point stripe off a McCloud steal and Totten baked in an attempt and a 30-17 edge.
Liberty Creek would get no closer than six despite outscoring Portland 10-5 over the remaining three minutes of the contest.
Totten led the way with 12 points to pace the Lady Panthers while Waggoner netted nine. McCloud chipped in with seven, Gregory finished with five and Jenna Towles tallied two.
The Portland boys were also victorious in defeating the Wolves 58-37. The Panthers trailed by five with four minutes left in the third quarter but outscored the hosts 33-7 the remainder of the contest for the 21-point victory.
Liberty Creek led 10-7 after eight minutes of action
The lead changed hands four times in the second period until Runyon uncorked a jumper late to tie the score at 19-19 at the break.
A trio of 3-pointers by Eric Fisher pushed the Wolves to a 30-25 advantage at the midway point of the third quarter.
After that, the Purple went on their 33-7 run. The Panthers took a 34-32 margin to end the third and began to pull away behind a 13-0 run in a three-minute span in the fourth quarter. Carlson had four and Will Hester scored three to lead the offensive outburst.
Portland closed out the contest with nine unanswered points that included a Carlson bucket, a Paxton steal and easy lay-up, a Runyon slam and 3-point bucket to create the final margin of victory.
Runyon topped Portland in scoring with 26 while Paxton netted nine and Carlson finished with eight. Thornton tallied five, Hester and JoJo Lyles followed with three apiece, and Keilen Dalton and Will Napier contributed two points each.
Fisher paced the Wolves with 14.
Portland travels to Montgomery Central this Friday for a make-up contest with the Indians.
