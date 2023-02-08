The Portland girls rolled over host Liberty Creek Tuesday afternoon by a 35-27 margin. The Lady Panthers 12-0 in the early moments of the second quarter before the hosts got on the scoreboard.

Liberty Creek did cut the lead in the second half and trailed by six with under a minute remaining but never got any closer.

