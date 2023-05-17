The 2023 Portland High School tennis teams enjoyed a stellar season under Coach Sarah Combs.

The Panthers had Job Callis advance to the second round of the district tournament and the doubles team of Aleena Waggoner and Madalyn Averill made an appearance in the quarterfinals.

