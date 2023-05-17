The 2023 Portland High School tennis teams enjoyed a stellar season under Coach Sarah Combs.
The Panthers had Job Callis advance to the second round of the district tournament and the doubles team of Aleena Waggoner and Madalyn Averill made an appearance in the quarterfinals.
“We had a huge team this year with almost 21 players,” Combs remarked. “That’s double from what we’ve had in the past. I credit that to our players recruiting new members based on the experience they’ve had.”
Waggoner, Callis, Kyle Groves, and Michael Carter are seniors on the squad and are the heart of the team, according to Combs.
“These kids lead by example and work hard,” Combs said. “They have good attitudes, coach others, and maintain realistic expectations for new players. I’ve been fortunate to be around them for the last seven years back to sixth grade science. Watching them grow both as athletes and into young adults has been a true blessing. Their leaving will be a big gap to fill as they graduate.”
The junior class has Averill along with Nick Suttle, Claire Cole, and Autumn Clouser.
“Madalyn’s game has improved so much this season,” Combs pointed out. “The way she hits the ball now compared to last season proves how much work she has put in outside of team practice. Madalyn takes over the leadership role next season and we will have to find a doubles partner for her since she teamed with Aleena for the past three years.”
Other team members that have seen varsity action include sophomores Preston Harvey and Hunter Willis along with ninth graders Evan Johns, Ollie Hoke, Kate Rippy, Daughtry White, and Leela Key-Mills.
Remaining players that didn’t see varsity time but showed up for practice includes Jennifer Luis Nigenda, Avery Williams, Maria Motta, Esmeraldo Motta, Marijose Mendez, and Danna Cristancho.
“The potential of this team is something we haven’t seen In Portland tennis for a while,” Combs explained. “Their dedication is evident as they drive to Orlinda for every single practice, and to Macon County, Wilson County, and all over Sumner County for matches.”
