The Portland track teams earned 21, top 10 finishes including two first place spots and had a pair of school records broken at last week’s Springfield Invitational.
For the girls, senior Jenna Towles broke the record in the 3200 meters and now owns three girls track records. The boys were led by Will Hester who claimed the top spots in the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles. Hester’s time of 15.87 in the 110-meter hurdles broke the school record held by his dad Eric since 2000.
In girls’ competition, top ten spots were claimed by Towles who ran the 3200s in 12:57.21 that was good for first place. Camden Bean came in ninth in the 800s after recording a time of 2:58.55. Zoey Thornton nailed down a fifth-place spot in the 100-meter hurdles with a run of 21.58.
Emerson Bean nailed down fifth place in the shot put with a toss of 21-08.25. The 4 x 100 relay team was sixth by finishing the run at 1:02.77. Thornton came in 29th in the 100 meters and Clara Fleming was 24th in the 200s and 21st in the 400s.
Hester paced the Portland boys with a pair of first place spots in the 110-meter hurdles and finishing the 300s at 44.27.
Caden Ausbrooks took second in the 300-meter hurdles behind Hester with a time of 46.47 and came in third in the 1600s after recording a run of 5:13.89. Logan Barger had a seventh-place spot in the 100-meter dash with a run of 11.55 and claimed tenth place in the 200s at 24.08.
Hunter Hester nailed down sixth place in the 1600-meter run with a 5:22.65 run. Reginald Shannon took third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.53 and a fourth- place spot in the long jump at 18-08.00.
The 4 x 100 squad was fourth at 46.81, the 4 x 200 quartet took fifth at 1:38.52, and the 4 x 400 relay team was fifth at 4:21.84.
In field events, Benjamin Bradley was second in the high jump with a leap of 5-08.00 and finished eighth in the long jump at 17-07.00.
The Panthers had three top ten finishers in the shot put as Shawn Sebring was fourth at 35-06.00, Seth Rippy took sixth with a toss of 35-01.00 and Will Napier came in tenth with throw of 33-06.75.
Other competitors included three in the 100 meters in Will Hester (17th), Aiden Bell (17th), and Ja’narius Burnley (30th). In the 200s, Isaac Hoke was 12th, Michael Akridge took 20th, and Emiliano Duke came in 24th.
Kaleb Peacock claimed an 12th spot in the 400s and was followed by Alex Swift at 13th, Mario Haley coming in at 26th, and Dallon Henry finishing 31st. Hunter Hester recorded a 16th place spot in the 800s.
Mason Schmansky was 13th in the 1600 meters and Ian Rippy took 16th. Lazavien Fitts placed 16th in the long jump.
Both teams will participate in the TSSAA Division 1-Class AA Middle sectionals this week at Fairview High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.