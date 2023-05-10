The Portland track teams earned 21, top 10 finishes including two first place spots and had a pair of school records broken at last week’s Springfield Invitational.

For the girls, senior Jenna Towles broke the record in the 3200 meters and now owns three girls track records. The boys were led by Will Hester who claimed the top spots in the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles. Hester’s time of 15.87 in the 110-meter hurdles broke the school record held by his dad Eric since 2000.

