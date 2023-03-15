The Portland track teams have participated in two meets in recent action.
On March 4th, the boys’ and girls’ teams participated in the Middle Tennessee Jamboree held at Lebanon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Portland track teams have participated in two meets in recent action.
On March 4th, the boys’ and girls’ teams participated in the Middle Tennessee Jamboree held at Lebanon.
In girls’ competition, Kathryn Mills had a couple of top-ten finishes in the discus and shot put. Mills was fifth in the shot put with a toss of 26-05.00 and came in ninth in the discus with a throw of 62-06.00.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Zoey Thornton was 13th and Hailey Rivera came in 17th. Camden Bean finished 19th in the 1600 meters and came in 23rd in the 800’s. Madelynn Thompson finished 18th in the discus and 20th in the shot put. Emerson Bean was 20th in the discus and 22nd in the shot put.
Thornton and Kimaria Woods ran in the 100 meters and recorded a 63rd and 67th place finish respectively.
Rivera was 41st in the 200’s and Woods came in 54th.
The boys had two, top-five finishers in the meet. Regional Shannon was fifth in the 110 high hurdles with a 17.96 time and Seth Rippy nailed down a third-place spot in the discus with a toss of 117-10.00.
In the 100 meters, Issac Hoke was 41st, Ben Bradley came in 43rd, Aiden Bell was 47th, and Ja’narius Burnley was 55th.
The 200s saw Logan Barger finishing 26th, Hoke 31st, Shannon coming in 45th, and Emiliano Duke coming in at 54th.
In the 400’s Alex Swift was 20th, Kaleb Peacock came in 41st, Michael Akridge was 50th, and Dallon Henry was 52nd.
Hunter Hester had a team-high 33rd place in the 800’s with Xander Sayar coming in 34th, Mason Schemansky was 40th, and Ian Rippy placed 42nd.
Caden Ausbrooks was 21st in the 1600s with Hester coming in 31st, Schemansky was 61st, and Ian Rippy recorded a 64th place spot.
In field events, Bradley was 16th and Shannon 31st in the long jump, Mason Spurling came in 34th in the discus, and Seth Rippy and Mason Spurling had finishes of 17th and 38th respectively in the shot put.
On March 7, the two teams competed in the Sumner County School District debut at Liberty Creek High School.
Jenna Towles came in fifth in the 1600 meters with a time of 6:02.50 for the girls while Ausbrooks was 13th, Hester came in 18th, Schemansky was 40th, and Ian Rippy finished at 41st.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.