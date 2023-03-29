The Portland track teams traveled to Warren East last week for a nine team meet and came home with 27 top 10 finishes including two first place spots.
The boys were led by Benjamin Bradley who came in first in the long jump with a leap of 17-11.00 and Seth Rippy’s had the top spot in the discus with a toss of 128-08.00.
Bradley was fourth in the high jump with a mark of 5-04.00.
Seth Rippy was also fifth in the 200 meters with a time of 27.01.
Will Hester was fifth in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 19.52 and finished in second place in the 300-meter hurdles by recording a time of 45.24.
In the 200 meters, Logan Barger placed second with a run of 25.26 and Isaac Hoke took third with a mark of 26.24. Hoke was sixth in the 100 meters with a run of 12.73. The 1600 meters saw Caden Ausbrooks finishing third with a mark of 5:22.91 and Hunter Hester came in seventh at 5:33.91.
Other top ten finishers included Aiden Bell coming in seventh in the 100 meters with a time of 12.73, Alex Swift was eighth with a mark of 1:00.23 and Reginald Shannon took seventh in the 110- meter hurdles at 19.82.
Seth Sebring and Will Napier came in fourth and fifth respectively in the discus throw. Sebring recorded a mark of 100-08.00 and Napier’s toss was 96-01.00.
The 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relay teams came in second in their respective races.
Other finishers included Ja’nius Burnley who came in 16th in the 100 meters, Kaleb Peacock was 15th in the 400’s and Dallon Henry came in 17th. Mason Schemanskey took 14th in the 1600s. Shannon was 14th in the long jump and Lazauien Fitts came in 16th.
For the girls, Camden Bean placed seventh in the 1600s with a mark of 7:04.50 and claimed a ninth-place spot in the 800’s by recording a time of 3:14.94. Hailey Rivera was fourth in the 200 meters with a run of 31.28 and was fifth in the 100 meter-hurdles at 20.16.
Kathryn Mills came in third in the shot put with a toss of 26-09.00. Kimara Woods was ninthin the 200 meters with a time of 37.48, Madelynn Thompson took tenth in the 400s by recording a mark of 1:19.57.
Zoey Thornton was tenth in the 100 meter hurdles at 26.06, Thompson was 13th in the shot put and Emerson Bean took 14th.
The 4 x 100 relay team of Nyaluak Pal, Hailey Rivera, Zoey Thornton, and Kimaria Woods was fourth with a run of 1:01.76.
