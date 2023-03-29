PORNWS-03-29-23 PORTLAND TRACK

The Portland track teams traveled to Warren East last week for a nine team meet and came home with 27 top 10 finishes including two first place spots.

The boys were led by Benjamin Bradley who came in first in the long jump with a leap of 17-11.00 and Seth Rippy’s had the top spot in the discus with a toss of 128-08.00.

