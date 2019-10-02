The Portland volleyball tuned up for the postseason by competing in the Kentucky Challenge tournament last week in Lexington. The Lady Panthers finished second in the silver division.
"We didn't play well but I was happy we made it to the finals," coach Rob Lesemann said. "We played hard. There were so many tough teams in the tournament.
The Purple opened up the tourney Friday evening by defeating Caldwell County 25-15, 25-20. In the next match, the Lady Panthers fell to Tates Creek 25-27, 15-25.
"We were ahead in the first set, 24-22, but couldn't put them away," Lesemann explained.
Portland fell to the Silver Bracket of the tournament Saturday and responded with a 25-13, 25-18 win. In the semifinals, it took three sets to defeat Page (from Williamson County) 25-23 and 25-23. The Lady Panthers lost the middle game 17-25.
"It was a good match," Lesemann pointed out. "Page is a triple A school in Williamson County."
Portland faced Cooper in the finals and lost in close sets by identical 24-26, 24-26 scores.
"They are a top 15 team in Kentucky," Lesemann noted. "We missed serves and didn't pass well or serve-receive well."
Portland played a pair of district matches before the weekend tournament.
Last Tuesday, the Lady Panthers defeated White House 25-8, 25-17, 25-15.
"We were happy with the win," Lesemann said. "White House is not an easy out. They are a tough team and digs the ball well. You have to play well and be ready to play."
For the match, Katie Crutchfield had nine kills and 10 digs. Savanah Pippin recorded 16 kills, had three aces, a pair of blocks, and came up with five digs. Emily Rogers had a team high 17 digs with an ace and a trio of assists. Josie Runyon had an ace, two kills, nine digs, 29 assists and a block. Ashton Hoffman came up with 12 digs, Emma High netted three kills and a block with Jordyn Latimer finishing with four aces and three digs.
Rayleigh Hester had three kills and Anna McGlothlin recorded two.
On Thursday, the Lady Panthers swept Greenbrier in three sets, 25-10, 25-9, 25-13.
"We played like we should in that match," Lesemann stated.
Pippin finished with 15 kills, three aces, two assists, a dig and a pair of blocks while Crutchfield netted seven kills and 18 digs. Rogers had two aces, two assists, and 17 digs and Runyon came up with 31 assists, two aces, three kills and seven digs. High claimed nine kills, a dig, a pair of assists and a block with Hester contributing three kills, and two assists. and a dig. McGlothlin had one kill, Hoffman came up with six digs and a kill and Latimer had one dig.
