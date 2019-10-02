The Portland West Panthers outlasted visiting Knox Doss at Drakes Creek 32-24 in three overtimes last Tuesday night. The contest was a hard-fought battle with neither team giving in.
"It was my first overtime game in 16 years of coaching," Portland West coach Kyle Lane pointed out. "It was great to see the kids keep reaching in there and fighting. The game was back and forth, and it was good for us to see our mental attitude in being able to reset and play the next down. We have been working on that all season and its nice to see the fruition of that hard work."
The Panthers jumped out to a 6-0 lead on a I'Zaiash Woods run on the opening drive of the contest. Portland West threatened to score again in the second quarter in a 15-play series that took up nearly the entire quarter. Quarterback Braden Thornton completed a pair of passes to Isaac Barie and one to Will Hester. However, a turnover stopped the drive and the home team led 6-0 at halftime.
Knox Doss would tie the game up on their first possession of the second half on a 30-yard pass play. The two-point conversion failed leaving the score knotted at 6-6.
The Mustangs put together a short drive with four minutes left to play on a 27-yard dash to the paydirt. The conversion run failed, but the visitors were on top 12-6.
Thornton engineered a 65-yard march as Caleb Nokes hauled in a 15-yard reception and Woods had runs of 18 and six. A 15-yard penalty against Knox Doss set up Thornton's 10-yard keeper with 45 seconds left in regulation. The two-point attempt failed.
Knox Doss moved the football into Panther territory but had a pass intercepted. The Mustang defense picked off a pass as the gam ended and forced overtime.
Portland West won the coin toss and went on offense and scored on the third play as Woods slipped past the defense on a five-yard run. The conversion run was stopped, but Portland West led 18-12.
The Mustangs answered with a 11-yard scoring pass to tie the game after the two-point conversion attempt came up short.
Knox Doss went on offense to start the second overtime and reached the endzone on another scoring strike. The two-point conversion try was unsuccessful.
Portland West had to score on their series and struck quickly as Thornton hit Barie on a 10-yard pass. A sack of Thornton on the conversion attempt sent the contest into its third overtime.
The Panthers notched the winning touchdown when Woods glided in from three yards and ran in the two-point conversion for a 32-24 edge.
Knox Doss came up empty on four shots at the goal line as the Panther defense stiffened and preserved the win for the Purple.
Woods finished with 109 yards on seven carries while Thornton added 60 on the ground and completed seven of nine through the air for 93 yards.
