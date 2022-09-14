The Portland West Panthers continued to roll after an opening-season loss by defeating Rucker Stewart 38-26 last Tuesday in Gallatin.
Two early touchdowns gave the Panthers a cushion that the always explosive Rucker Stewart squad wasn’t able to overcome.
“Those two early scores helped to give us a cushion,” Coach Kyle Lane said. “By having those scores, we were able to bend but not break on defense.”
The Rams had only five completions for the evening and had zero rushing yards in the opening half.
“That forced Rucker Stewart into a passing mode,” Lane said. “We had five different players get pressure on the quarterback with Kyron Haley recording five quarterback hurries.”
Rucker Stewart finished with 182 yards on 28 plays from scrimmage.
Nick Coggins had five tackles and Bill McGlothlin and Jordan Turner each contributed four. Ethan Brown and Hunter Harper each had three stops. Brown came up with an interception deep in Panther territory to stop another Ram drive.
Portland West accumulated 342 yards on 37 attempts as Alex Nyswonger recorded 170 yards on 12 carries and a trio of six-pointers while Harper added 162 markers on 21 tries and a pair of scores.
The Panthers struck first as Nyswonger capped a four-play drive with a 56-yard scoring trot. Harper’s two-point conversion run put Portland West on top 8-0.
Nyswonger tallied on a 29-yard touchdown romp and Harper bounced in for the two-point conversion as Portland West led 16-0.
After giving up a Rucker Stewart touchdown, the Panthers found the end zone again as Nyswonger notched his third touchdown on a 52-yard gallop and a 22-6 first quarter advantage.
In the third period, Rucker Stewart returned a kickoff 73 yards with the conversion run closing the gap to 22-14.
Portland West came back by going 46 yards in seven plays as Harper sped in from eight yards out. Harper did the honors on the two-point conversion and extended the Panthers lead to 30-14.
Rucker Stewart tallied late in the third quarter and trailed 30-20 heading into the final eight minutes of action.
The Panthers put together a 12 play, 89-yard series with Harper getting the call each time and finishing off the scoring opportunity on a four-yard run. Harper sped in for the two-point conversion and a 38-20 margin.
Rucker Stewart had one last drive that resulted in a score, but the two-point conversion attempt fell short that left the hosts trailing 38-26.
Portland West ran out the clock to preserve the win.
The Panthers travel to Liberty Creek on Tuesday.
