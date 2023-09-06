The two middle schools split their games last week with Portland West defeating Franklin-Simpson 20-0 while Portland East fell to Shafer 46-22.
Portland West scored two first half touchdowns and put the game away with a second half six-pointer for the final margin of victory.
The Panthers struck first as Donovan Balino sped 5 yards for the game’s opening score. On Portland West’s next possession, Balino recorded his second touchdown on a 56-yard scoring romp with Elijah Hall-Allen going in for the two-point conversion and a 14-0 halftime lead.
Franklin Simpson had their first drive of the third quarter stopped as Cash Davis picked off a pass after teammate Keshawn McKinley applied pressure to the Wildcat quarterback.
Portland West drove the football downfield and scored on a five-yard run by Hall-Allen.
“Offensively, we had two big plays that led to touchdowns,” Coach Kyle Lane explained. “It was nice to see us break some runs. Franklin Simpson was giving us some inside counters because of the way they were playing defense.”
Defensively, the Purple was led by Davis with ten tackles, an interception, and a pair of tackles for losses. Anthony Lujan recorded seven stops and Reece Fletcher contributed six.
“We played bend but don’t break defense against Franklin Simpson,” Lane remarked. “Kolten Gregory, Lujan, and Davis made some big tackles for losses to keep Franklin Simpson in bad down and distances. Overall, it was a good night and a good win for us.”
Portland East battled hard but fell to the Green Wave in their contest.
Shafer scored on their first two possessions before the Panthers responded with Lerenzen Fletcher returning a kickoff 65 yards. Fisher Berry added a scoring jaunt in the second period and the Purple trailed 32-14 at halftime.
Shafer tallied two more touchdowns before Fletcher crossed the goal line on a 55-yard sprint.
“Shafer had tremendous speed and size,” Coach Fred Combs noted. “They threw the football more than anyone we have seen this year and our kids did a great job of covering their big receivers. The receivers just got behind us a few times and they capitalized on that. “
Despite the loss, Combs saw some positives come out of the game.
“There were a lot of positives tonight,” Combs acknowledged. “DJ Goode, Xander Hall, and Fletcher all ran the football well, and we are starting to find our inside running game. Lerenzen also had an interception late in the game.”
