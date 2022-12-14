The Portland West girls lost to visiting Liberty Creek 45-32 last week. The Panther girls made a remarkable improvement from their first meeting with Liberty Creek in November. In that contest, the clock ran continuously in the second half.
In their most recent battle, the Purple trailed by just one, 30-29 in the fourth quarter before the Wolves put the contest away with a 15-3 run.
“The biggest improvement from the first game to tonight was we were able to get the basketball past the midcourt line,” Portland West coach Rachel James pointed out afterward. “We couldn’t handle their press in the first game. We worked on our press breaker. Now, we need to work on our half-court offense.”
Portland West fell behind 13-5 after six minutes of action and trailed 22-17 at halftime. An 8-3run by the Purple pushed the Panther girls to within three, 28-25 after three-quarters of play.
The Purple cut the lead to one early in the fourth before the Wolves pulled away with the win. Addy Mckelvey led the Panther girls with 23 while Guorchiek Mut netted six. Morgan Sells tallied two and Caylei jones contributed one. Portland West connected on 13 field goals and made a single free throw.
Last Monday, the Portland West girls defeated Rucker Stewart 52-31. The Purple raced out to a double-digit advantage at halftime and cruised to the easy win. Mut and Sells topped Portland West in scoring with 20 and 14 points respectively while Karyna Taylor netted eight, McKelvey had six, and Jada Dansby and Jones each contributed two.
The Portland West boys started off slow and made a comeback before falling to Liberty Creek 32-26.
The Panthers managed three points in the first half and trailed 17-3 at halftime. A 13-7 run in the third quarter left the Purple facing a 24-16 deficit with six minutes remaining. Portland West cut the Wolves lead down to four, 28-24 with 2:05 left but couldn’t get any closer.
“We were not as aggressive in the first half,” Portland West coach Alex Meadows said. “We were moving the basketball pretty well. In the second half, we were more aggressive and outscored Liberty Creek 23-15. It does say a lot about our defense. We scored just three points in the first half and held them to 17. We have to find a way to come out more aggressive.”
Will Caudill paced the Panthers in scoring with 13 while Evan Ferguson and Alex Nyswonger each netted six. Eli Ferguson collected one. Portland West made nine field goals in the contest.
On Nov. 28, the Purple dropped a road contest at Rucker Stewart 54-22.
The Panthers fell behind early and battled throughout the game.
Even Ferguson had ten points, Caudill dropped in six, Henry Hester tallied six, T J Diviney scored two and Nyswonger contributed one.
