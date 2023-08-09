Portland West coach Kyle Lane returns just two starters back from last season’s 6-2 squad. Both returners are linemen and Lane’s teams have always been big and physical.
And this year is no different as the Panther lineup may be one of the biggest in the school’s 15- year history.
Lane expects the offensive line to be a strong suit of the Purple and White.
“We have physicality and size,” agreed Lane. “We are going to need to be physical, cloud of dust type of team this season. We don’t have elusive speed.”
The offensive front has returner RJ Prochaska (290 pounds) at right tackle, Anthony Lujan (190) lining up at left tackle, guards Kolten Gregory (190) and Andrew Caldwell (150). Lathan Taylor (170) is penciled in as the teams’ center.
Gregory is one of two starters back for Lane along with Prochaska.
Quarterbacking the Panthers this season is Landen Taylor with Reece Fletcher, Lane Greer, and Donovan getting the nods at tailback, fullback, and wingback respectively. Jacob White is the teams’ tight end and Pal Pal gets the start at split end.
Prochaska along with Gabriel Thompson (190) and Phillip Todd (240) line up at defensive tackles and White and Gregory start at defensive end.
The secondary consists of Ethan Brown, Hunter Hanley, and Cash Davis.
Portland West runs a wing-t offense and will line up in a 5-3 defense.
Lane has been pleased with the work ethic of the Purple and White in preparation for the upcoming campaign.
“They seem to be finding their work ethic,” Lane said. “They have started to embrace hard work. The kids have worked hard this summer. We focused on challenging ourselves to develop a stronger mentality. If we are to be successful, we are going to have to enforce our will on our opponents.”
Lane was impressed with Portland East in the spring and noted that Hunter is always a favorite and Shafer is getting better each season.
Expectations are always high at Portland West and this year is no different.
“We want to win every game,” Lane remarked. “It’s a tough conference, but our goal is always a county championship. Our key to the season is to get better each rep, each day, and each game.”
