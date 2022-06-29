Portland West coach Alex Meadows has been looking for replacements following the loss of six eighth-graders off a team that won the county AA title and advanced to the sectionals.
The Panthers played in two different camps, and Meadows got to evaluate his personnel in preparation for the upcoming season.
“We looked great in spots this summer,” Meadows said. “However, we are a young team with a lot of growing to do.”
Portland West played White House, Westmoreland and Hawkins in its first play date.
“I got a good look at the county,” Meadows said. “It will be a strong competition pool this season. Hawkins looks strong already with a lot of veteran leadership.”
The Panthers next play date was at the high school organized by coaches Scott Steinbrecher and John Ferguson.
“They did a great job of setting things up,” Meadows said. “We played Sycamore, Greenbrier and White House Heritage.”
Portland West was missing a key player in Evan Ferguson, but Meadows felt the summer games would benefit the Purple this winter.
“We need a good group to try out this fall,” Meadows said. “Last year’s team was incredible, and they left some big shoes to fill. We are a different team though and will have a lot to learn if we hope to compete with Doss and Hawkins.”
