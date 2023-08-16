Portland and White House will meet this Friday in a renewal of one of the state’s best rivalries. Though the two teams are no longer in the same region, emotions always run high when the two schools meet on the gridiron.

The series started in the mid-’40s. The two teams played three games during that decade and twice in the ’60s before the series was discontinued. It was renewed in 1976 with the Panthers winning eight straight games. (76-83).

