Portland and White House will meet this Friday in a renewal of one of the state’s best rivalries. Though the two teams are no longer in the same region, emotions always run high when the two schools meet on the gridiron.
The series started in the mid-’40s. The two teams played three games during that decade and twice in the ’60s before the series was discontinued. It was renewed in 1976 with the Panthers winning eight straight games. (76-83).
In 1984, the Blue Devils won its first game ever over the Purple 14-13 after trailing 13-7 in the fourth. White House put together a 99-yard drive including converting a pair of fourth down situations.
Portland won in 1985 before White House reeled off eight straight wins.
Portland and White House met at Memorial Field in 1994 in a regular season contest. The two teams were tied 14-14 late in the fourth quarter. Facing fourth and long deep in their own territory, former head coach Roger Perry decided to go for it.
Portland scored on a long touchdown pass for the win and to some observers, that play jumpstarted the Panthers on their incredible 96-13 run from 1994-2001. Ironically, four of those 13 losses were to White House, two in the regular season and two in the playoffs.
In 2000, Portland defeated in the regular season and faced the Devils in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA playoffs. In front of an estimated five to six thousand fans at Memorial Field, the Panthers used a strong second half performance to pull away for the win. Portland would defeat Seymour in the semifinals and Covington in the state championship.
Most football fans agree the PHS-WHHS game was probably for the Class 3-A state championship. Portland won in 2001 13-12. Since the 2002 season, the Blue Devils have taken 14 of the last 21 games in the series. In 2016, the Purple won only one game all year and that came over their rivals 48-27. The series record is PHS 28 — WHHS 27. This will be the 56th meeting of one of the most storied rivalries in the state.
Last season, the Panthers won 49-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.