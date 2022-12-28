The Panther boys won one of their three games in last week’s Portland Christmas tournament.
The Purple opened up the tournament with a 51-48 loss to Hunters Lane on Dec. 19 despite a 33-point performance from Chase Runyon.
“We fought hard and controlled most of the game tonight,” Portland coach John Ferguson noted. “Our big emphasis was to limit their fast break opportunities and second chance points. In the fourth quarter, we stuck with our 1-3-1 zone and gave up a few putbacks and that hurt us in the end.”
The Purple led by three, 18-15 after eight minutes of action and took a 29-25 lead into the locker room at the break as Runyon netted 22 points.
A 14-8 scoring surge by the Warriors lifted the visitors to a 39-37 third quarter advantage en route to the three-point win.
Backing Runyon’s scoring effort was Freddy Paxton with seven, Braden Thornton had six, and Will Hester netted two.
Portland rebounded from that tough loss and defeated Smyrna 61-55 on December 20.
Runyon kept the hot hand with 32 points while freshman Tristan Calvert added nine, Paxton and Thornton each scored seven, Nate Honeycutt had four and Hester contributed two.
“The Smyrna win showed our maturity and discipline after losing such a tough game to Hunters Lane the day before and to turn around and fight the way we did to seal the win,” Ferguson remarked. “This was another game revolving around stopping fast breaks and limiting second chance shots.
The contest was tied at 5-5 before Smyrna took an 8-7 edge on an old-fashioned 3-point play. Runyon closed out the quarter with four straight points and a 12-8 lead.
Portland extended that advantage to six, 14-8 on a pair of Paxton foul shots and after a 3-point bucket by the Bulldogs, the Panthers built a ten-point margin 21-11 as Runyon and Hester made two free throws apiece and Calvert buried a corner 3-pointer.
The Purple kept the lead the remainder of the half as Runyon’s shot at the buzzer left Portland on top 27-17.
Smyrna trimmed the deficit by two, 31-29 after an 8-0 streak, but Portland went back up by 12, 50-38 on a 19-9 run as the quarter ended.
Portland’s lead was threatened late in the contest as the Bulldogs pulled to within two, 57-55 with under a minute remaining. But Calvert recorded a jumper and Paxton nailed two foul shots down the stretch to hold on for the win.
“We executed really well and got another great game from Chase,” Ferguson said. “Another big chance in this game was the play of three freshmen, Tristan Calvert, Nate Honeycutt, and Keilen Dalton. They all played extended minutes and provided a big lift for the team.”
Portland closed out the tournament by losing to Ravenwood 68-32 last Wednesday.
“My guys continue to play hard,” Ferguson said. “Today, we just ran out of gas. This was the third game in a row this week and we have played three games for three weeks in a row.
Ravenwood raced out to a 18-5 lead and maintained a double-digit advantage 32-20 at halftime. A 15-10 run in the third quarter put the game out of reach and gave the Raptors a 47-30 margin with eight minutes remaining.
Ravenwood connected on 24 field goals including eight, 3-point buckets and sank 12 of 15 at the charity stripe.
“Ravenwood made some tough shots today,” Ferguson summed up. “We kept fighting but just couldn’t gain an advantage. I’m extremely proud of this team’s grit and fight they have showed leading into Christmas, and I am looking forward to our future starting with the Watertown tournament.”
Portland made ten shots from the field and sank seven of 12 foul shots.
Runyon led Portland with 13 points while Honeycutt scored six, Thornton had five, Paxton tallied four, and Hester and Calvert each rounded out the offense with two.
