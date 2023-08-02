Former Portland High School standout Marlayna Bullington loves the sport of beach volleyball. And despite just graduating from Austin Peay and getting her license to be a registered nurse, Bullington has decided to join the Boise State Beach Volleyball program to play one more season.
Bullington has enjoyed a stellar career in volleyball and was recently named to the OVC 75th anniversary team for beach volleyball. Bullington couldn’t be any happier to be able to play one more year.
“I loved my time at Austin Peay,” Bullington said recently. “But I really wanted to go explore for my last year of college. By completing my nursing degree and obtaining my license, I will be able to take some fun classes that I didn’t have the opportunity to take previously.”
Bullington has always excelled in the classroom and on the volleyball court. But, as in any endeavor, the average person doesn’t always see the hard work and dedication put forth by a student-athlete.
“A typical day for me was waking up at 6:30 and eating breakfast and getting ready for the day” Bullington explained. “I would go to class from 8-12 and then walk across campus with a snack to get to practice and lifting weights. I would get home around 5 or 6 and cook dinner and do homework or study. I would finally get to bed around 9 or 10.”
Not only did Bullington have to make time for practice, matches, and studying; but getting a nursing degree with tough classes made the task even tougher. Bullington earned OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll while at Austin Peay and was on the Dean’s list for three straight semesters.
“I think the hardest part of balancing school and ball was finding a clinical schedule that didn’t completely clash with our match schedule,” remarked Bullington. “In order to fit in all my hours at the hospital, I was forced to miss practice and weights a few times a week. With that being said, I typically had to find a to me to get extra reps or make up my lifting separate from the team whenever I could find the time.”
Time management was always front and center for Bullington in juggling volleyball and class.
“I really had to utilize travel time on the bus to knock out some homework assignments,” Bullington pointed out. “I still had plenty of homework or studying to do to keep up with the material I learned.”
Besides excelling in the classroom, Bullington has also been a part of a successful beach and indoor volleyball program.
The Lady Governors were regular season champions once and won two post-season conference championships. The first championship was the inaugural season of beach volleyball in the Ohio Valley Conference. Bullington received freshman player of the year and was named to the second-team all-conference team in 2021. The following season, Bullington was named OVC Player of the Year and OVC Pair of the Year with teammate Kelsey Mead.
Bullington’s selection to the Ohio Valley Conference’s 75th-anniversary beach volleyball team capped off her career at the Clarksville school.
“That was a huge honor,” Bullington acknowledged. “I was happy to share that with other APSU alumni and friends. Awards don’t mean nearly as much as the relationships and memories I was able to make with my teammates. It goes to show that hard work can pay off.”
Bullington, who was a member of back-to-back volleyball state championship teams while at Portland did play some indoor volleyball during her college years. But at Boise State, Bullington will stick solely with beach volleyball.
Bullington has seen a lot and done a lot since graduating from high school four years ago and had some words of wisdom for future scholar-athletes.
“I would really want kids to know that time flies and you should try your best to soak up as much time with friends, teammates, and coaches as you can,” Bullington stated. “You won’t find a bond anywhere else like you do on a team. There is something special about competing towards the same goal and spending so much time with teammates that are your friends and support you outside of athletics. You won’t always have that, so soak it up, make as many memories as you can, and always be yourself.”
Getting to play beach volleyball one more time will be special to Bullington. But earning her RN degree and helping people has always been the ultimate goal for Bullington. Right now, Bullington is undecided about which area of the medical field she will use her expertise.
“Receiving my nursing degree and seeing what a difference you can make in people’s lives is truly so encouraging,” Bullington noted. “I’m so blessed to have been able to have had the experiences that I had. Coming into the health field following the pandemic really opened my eyes to the fear people have as well as how everything has changed in the medical world. There are so many different fields of nursing that I enjoy. I’m not sure what specialty I am leaning towards. I really hope to make a difference wherever I end up.”
