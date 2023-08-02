Former Portland High School standout Marlayna Bullington loves the sport of beach volleyball. And despite just graduating from Austin Peay and getting her license to be a registered nurse, Bullington has decided to join the Boise State Beach Volleyball program to play one more season.

Bullington has enjoyed a stellar career in volleyball and was recently named to the OVC 75th anniversary team for beach volleyball. Bullington couldn’t be any happier to be able to play one more year.

