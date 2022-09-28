Macon County flexed its muscles last Friday night in a 42-15 win over visiting Portland.
The Tigers, undefeated in six games and ranked in the top 10 in Class 4-A, built a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and extended that to 35-7 by the halftime break.
The Tigers finished with 441 yards with Gabe Borders contributing 246 yards rushing and receiving. Quarterback Kyle Shockley was four of six for 160 yards and two scoring strikes while Luke Gammons completed a 53-yard touchdown toss.
Macon County scored on six of its 11 possessions.
Portland had its lowest offensive output in six games while allowing over 400 yards for the first time in 2022.
The Panthers complied 172 yards as quarterback Cullen Box rushed for 68 yards and Seth Hackney added a 37-yard touchdown trot late in the game. Braylon Dowlen scored the first touchdown for the Purple.
“We had a tough outing against Macon County,” Coach Wes Inman said. “Macon County is playing an exceptional level of football at the moment. We had a couple of miscues early, but we regained our composure and played with one purpose in mind, one play at a time and one series at a time. We feel like we got better through adversity.”
The hosts wasted little time in scoring as Shockley hit Braylon Flowers on a 71-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead.
After a Portland punt, the Tigers struck again as Borders weaved his way 57 yards to the end zone and a 14-0 advantage.
A Panther interception led to Macon County’s third straight touchdown as Gammon took a pitch and completed a 53-yard halfback pass to Borders with the PAT increasing the margin to 21-0.
Portland reached the end zone on its next series as Dowlen went in from three yards out. Nik Averitt split the uprights on the kick conversion to cut the lead to 21-7.
Macon County tallied again when Tyler Gregory raced five yards with the Tigers holding a 28-7 edge.
The Tigers scored late in the first half as Shockley found a wide-open Borders and the sophomore caught the pass and sped 77 yards to pay dirt and a 35-7 advantage at the break.
Any chance of a Portland comeback in the second half was eliminated as the Tigers took almost five minutes off the clock on their opening drive of the third quarter as Borders found the end zone from 17 yards out.
The Panthers notched a touchdown late in the contest as Hackney took the handoff and rambled 37 yards for the score. Keilen Dalton added the two-point conversion.
Dowlen led the defensive effort with six tackles while Averitt added 4.5 stops and Ashton Darnell recorded 3.5.
Portland returns to the region wars this Friday and celebrates homecoming against visiting Kenwood.
The Knights come into the contest sporting a 2-4 slate. Kenwood has picked up wins over Hillwood 44-7 and last week’s 27-24 victory over Shelbyville. Losses have come to West Creek 28-20, Springfield 43-6, Green Hill 49-0 and Henry County 52-20.
In last year’s battle, the Knights scored late in posting a 32-27 win over the Panthers. Quarterback Jalen Washington had 221 yards of passing yards, Quentavious Barnes caught two touchdown tosses and finished with 120 yards and running back Keontay Showell rushed 13 times for 188 yards.
Portland’s Paxton and Dowlen each went over the century mark in the game with 162 and 113 yards respectively. Paxton had two scores and Hunter Mayes contributed 98 yards and crossed the goal line twice.
“Kenwood has struggled this year at times, but we expect to get their best Friday night,” Inman said. “They have all the capabilities for big plays and have a good mix of size and speed. They run a multiple offense bouncing between traditional I and spread offense. They are a 4-2-5 on defense and prefer a two high look. We know we will have to have an excellent effort in all phases off the game.”
