Portland soccer standout Jessica Roberts had planned to attend Columbia State and signed with the Lady Charger program in February. But Roberts has decided to take her talents to Murray State University and inked with the Kentucky school last week.
The process of changing schools was easy, according to Roberts.
“I didn’t have to do a lot,” Roberts said. “I just messaged the Columbia State coach, and he was really understanding.”
Roberts visited the campus before signing and fell in love with the facilities.
“I loved their field and the campus felt homey,” Roberts said. “Murray State doesn’t have a boys’ team, so the locker room is basically all ours.”
Roberts has been playing soccer since the age of 7 and remembered several highlights from her club and high school days.
“My first game with the high school when I scored the winning goals in the last minute was a highlight,” Roberts said. “Getting all district and scoring in big matches were highlights, too.”
Portland High School coach Ryan Goostree praised Roberts and her accomplishments.
“Jessica is an amazing girl,” Goostree said. “She joined the team as a sophomore and was an immediate factor in each match. Jessica was the leading scorer every year she played for us and has raised the level of play for her teammates. I wished she had played for us all four years. She has raised the bar for our program along with Allie and Ragan.”
Roberts was appreciative of Goostree and the lessons learned in her three years of wearing the Purple and White.
“Coach Goostree has definitely helped me gain confidence on the soccer ball,” Roberts said. “He would push me to do more with it instead of getting it off of my foot as soon as I got it.”
Roberts also had family support through her career who stood by her in the good times and bad.
“Having family support is always important,” Roberts said. “Being able to leave a match and be able to talk to them about either having a bad game or if you had a good game and being able to celebrate with them.”
Murray State is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference and lost to Tennessee Tech in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament in 2021. The Lady Racers finished last season with a 9-8-1 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.