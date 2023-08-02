New Portland Girls Soccer Coach Brian Stagner is excited about the upcoming season. Since taking over the program last November, Stagner and the Lady Panthers have been working hard in preparation for the 2023 campaign.
The transition from Coach Goostree to Stagner has been an easy one.
“We haven’t made any drastic changes,” Stagner said last week. “Coach Goostree ran the program well for many years and I hope to continue building on the foundation he has laid. This offseason. We put a little more emphasis on conditioning and weight training.”
A familiarity with the majority of the players has also paid off.
“Coaching wise, I’m familiar with almost all the players on the team since I coached them in middle school,” Stagner remarked. “Only a couple of players I haven’t coached previously, but it’s been an easy transition from a coaching perspective.”
Last year’s squad finished with an 8-7-1 record and eight starters return to this year’s edition of the Purple and White.
Preseason workouts have gone well according to Stagner.
“In June, we hit the weightroom and put in a lot of cardio work,” Stagner noted. “In July, we’ve been doing more on-the-ball work as well as a lot of conditioning. We are in the dog days of summer, but the players have been putting in some good work.”
Stagner has installed some changes to the offensive and defensive schemes and has spent the offseason putting the finishing touches on them.
“Formation wise, I’m a big fan of the 4-2-3-1 formation,” Stagner pointed out. “We will always have a few things up our sleeves. We have a preseason playday on August 5th and we plan to do some experimenting with our shape and personnel. I’m a big fan of the phase “all 11 attack, all 11 defend”, so our offensive and defensive schemes are one and the same.”
The probable starters include senior Launa Petty (defender), juniors Taya Totten (defender), Carla Almendra (defender), and Kira Smallwood (goalkeeper), sophomores Adalynn Barie (defender), Madison Kirkham (forward), Sadie Clifton (midfielder), and Isabella Curtis (midfielder).
Freshmen Gourchiek Mut (forward), Bethany Pike (midfielder), and Jaycee Hannah (forward) also will be in the starting line-up.
Mia Humphrey and ninth grader Tanesha Jackson are both returning from injuries.
“Our playday will tell us a bit more about our team,” Stagner pointed out.
Stagner has been pleased with how the transition and preseason workouts have gone and praised the team for their hard work and commitment.
“There are too many things to list, but one of the things I like about this group is their willingness to work hard,” Stagner stated. “I tell them with the right attitude and hard work, we can become contenders in this district. The team gets along great and are a fun group and they care for each other.”
The district will be challenging with the addition of Station Camp.
“Station Camp and White House both have tremendous programs,” Stagner acknowledged. “Station Camp has a history of winning and White House is the defending district champion.”
The remaining members of the team include senior Fynn Read, sophomore Mya Mimbs, and freshmen Taylor Daniels, Elleigh Hunter, Reagan Riley, Jayden Barnes, and Juliana Cruz Gutierrez.
