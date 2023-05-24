The 2023 baseball season ended too soon for the Portland Panthers after the Purple fell to Central Magnet school 4-3 last Saturday in the Regional tournament held at Station Camp.
After finishing as runner-up to Greenbrier in the district finals, the Purple had to win two of three games in the region to advance in the postseason.
Portland opened up the regional tournament by losing to Central Magnet 4-0. The Panthers rebounded with a 14-0 blasting of Hillwood before falling to Central Magnet on May 13 by a 4-3 margin.
“We played hard,” PHS coach Seth Doxey remarked. “We just lost ourselves in that first game and got back to it on Saturday when we beat Hillwood. We played hard in our second game with Central Magnet and gave ourselves a chance. We had the tying run on second with Chase (Runyon) at the plate. He has been our most consistent hitter all season.”
In the season ending loss to the Tigers, the Panthers scored one in the top of the first.
Vinny Parker singled and was sacrificed to second by Chase Runyon. Easton Duffy walked, and J.J. Shrum came in to pinch run for Duffy. Parker later scored on a wild pitch.
Central Magnet pushed across a pair of runs in the bottom of the second, but the Purple tied the contest up in the third.
Runyon reached on an error and Cullen Box drew a base-on-balls. Runyon swiped third base and came home on an error.
The Tigers tallied two in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-2 advantage.
Portland had a chance to tie or take the lead in the seventh.
After one out, Tanner White singled and was replaced on the basepaths by Tristan Calvert. Garrett Stubblefield hit into a fielders’ choice and later came around to score on a balk to end the scoring.
The Panthers had a chance but couldn’t knock in the tying run.
“That’s baseball,” Doxey said. “Some days you get the baseball to fall and some days you can’t buy a hit.”
Portland had advanced to the elimination game by blasting Hillwood 14-0 Saturday afternoon. The Panthers scored all their runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings.
Box and Newton combined to strike out five Hilltopper batters and scatter three hits.
Five runs came to score for the Purple in the third. White was hit by a pitch and Stubblefield singled. Parker reached on an error to load the bases. Runyon drove in Stubblefield and White on a fielder’s choice and a Box base hit reloaded the bases.
Rhett Hicks drove in Runyon and Parker after hitting a ground ball and reaching on a defensive miscue. Jay Guthrie hit a sacrifice fly to score pinch runner Shrum.
In the fourth, White singled and advanced to third on errors. Parker sacrificed White home. Runyon drew a walk and Box was hit by a pitch and Shrum came in to run for Box. Duffy came to the plate and doubled in Shrum and Runyon for an 8-0 advantage.
Portland exploded for six runs in the following frame.
Guthrie led off with a single and was sacrificed to second by Newton. White took first on a fielding miscue and Guthrie sped to third. Stubblefield singled home White and Guthrie. Parker and Runyon both walked to load the bases.
Duffy blasted a bases clearing double that brought in Runyon, Stubblefield, and Parker for a 13-0 lead.
Calvert came in to run for Duffy and came around to score on a Hicks double.
The Panthers had fallen into the losers’ bracket of the regional tournament by dropping a 4-0 decision to Central Magnet on May 12.
The Purple managed just three hits as Guthrie recorded a double and Box and Runyon each collected a hit in the contest.
Portland finished with a 16-15 mark. The Panthers will lose Cullen Box, Luke Newton, Rhett Hicks, Tanner White, Rylan Brown, and Korbin Bray to graduation.
“Our seniors have left aa lasting impact on this program,” Doxey pointed out. They have seen so many changes and gone through valleys and peaks. We’ve had the best season in 21 years. We are going to build off of that legacy that the seniors left.”
