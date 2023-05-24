The 2023 baseball season ended too soon for the Portland Panthers after the Purple fell to Central Magnet school 4-3 last Saturday in the Regional tournament held at Station Camp.

After finishing as runner-up to Greenbrier in the district finals, the Purple had to win two of three games in the region to advance in the postseason.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.