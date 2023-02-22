After losing to White House in their two regular season match-ups, the Portland girls faced the Lady Devils in a district 9-AAA elimination game and defeated the hosts 51-35 to advance in the postseason last Thursday.
Portland trailed 9-8 after eight minutes of action but extended that to eight, 22-14 at halftime.
“I told the girls to just be us,” Portland coach Scott Steinbrecher commented.
“I thought we had advantages in places.
“The girls didn’t try to do too much tonight. They did a good job.”
The Purple made 16 field goals with half of those coming from the 3-point stripe.
Taya Totten had four, 3-pointers, Cheyenne Gregory and Aleena Waggoner each made a pair and Jenna Towles finished with one.
“We moved the basketball around and had some uncontested 3-pointers in the game,” Steinbrecher said.
“They took Katie away, so I let everyone else be themselves and it worked out really well.
Taya had a really, really, good game and Cheyenne is one of the better shooters around when she gets the opportunity.”
Totten had a game high 20 points with Gregory adding 17. Waggoner had nine, Towles contributed three, and McCloud tallied two.
After leading by eight at the break, Portland maintained their advantage as Cheyenne Gregory and Taya Totten each recorded a pair of 3-pointers while Aleena Waggoner and Jenna Towles each added one for a 37-31 lead heading into the final eight minutes of action.
The Lady Panthers prevented any chance of a White House rally by outscoring their rivals 1-4 in the fourth to post the win.
“Anytime you can beat White House, it’s enormous,” Steinbrecher remarked about the win.
“It says something to beat them in an elimination game.
“We got the monkey off our back after losing twice to them during the regular season.”
The Lady Devils connected on 12 attempts from the field and were nine of 15 at the charity stripe.
Marley Hyde and Abigail Bradley each tallied ten for White House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.