The Portland soccer team split a pair of matches last week. The Panthers lost to Merrol Hyde 4-1 last Tuesday.
The lone goal was scored by Deacon Tuttle on a penalty kick.
“We had a few mistakes that allowed some easy goals,” Coach Nick Tuttle remarked. “We are still trying to find some more danger from our attack. Merrol Hyde is a very good and disciplined team and present us with many challenges.”
On Thursday, the Purple rebounded with a 9-0 shutout of Whites Creek.
“The match ended at the half by the differential rule,” Tuttle explained. “Whites Creek played a good, hard match. It was clear we had the depth and experience edge very quickly. The team stepped up and played a tremendous match.”
Brayan Figuera led the way with four goals while Tuttle collected two, and Isaac Perez, Fernando Cruz, and Bryson Hill each tallied one.
Arnie Figueroa, Isaiah Perez, Jadyn Fitts, Tuttle, and Brandon Arevalo each had a assist in the match.
Portland will host Mt. Juliet and Maplewood this week.
