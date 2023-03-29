The Portland softball team split a pair of games last. The Purple lost to Westmoreland last Monday and came back with a 9-4 win over White House Heritage Thursday.

“Last Monday, we came up short against Westmoreland,” Coach Taniesha Tucker explained. “But was definitely a game where the girls realized what we have been practicing was coming to life. Westmoreland had a couple of hits at the right moment that pushed them past us. I think it was definitely a turning point though for the team because this was our first full game and they were able to see the process.”

