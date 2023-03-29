The Portland softball team split a pair of games last. The Purple lost to Westmoreland last Monday and came back with a 9-4 win over White House Heritage Thursday.
“Last Monday, we came up short against Westmoreland,” Coach Taniesha Tucker explained. “But was definitely a game where the girls realized what we have been practicing was coming to life. Westmoreland had a couple of hits at the right moment that pushed them past us. I think it was definitely a turning point though for the team because this was our first full game and they were able to see the process.”
On Thursday, the Lady Panthers defeated White House Heritage 9-4. Portland fell behind 2-0 early but responded to take the lead and hold on for the win.
“After Monday’s game with Westmoreland, we went back to work at practice and worked on a few key plays that keep popping up that always seems to go the other team’s way,” Tucker said. “You could tell by the energy at practice Tuesday and Wednesday, the girls would be ready for White House Heritage.”
Portland did fall behind but came back to pick up a key win over the Lady Patriots and Tucker has been pleased with their effort so far this season.
“This team is full of girls who are going to battle no matter who we are playing or the score,” Tucker acknowledged. “We have adopted the fight to the end mentality. This is a fun group to watch play.” I encourage everyone to come out and catch a game.”
Portland plays East Robertson Wednesday at home at 4:30 p.m.
