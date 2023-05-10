The Portland baseball team won a pair of games in the district 9-AAA tournament and played for a district title Monday night.
On May 3rd, the Panthers opened the postseason by defeating Montgomery Central 15-3. The Purple scored nine runs in the first inning and added three in each of the next two frames for a commanding 15-0 advantage.
The Indians tallied three in the fourth.
Garrett Stubblefield picked up the win for the Purple in allowing just two hits and striking out a pair of batters. Freshman Tristan Calvert finished up the final two innings.
Portland pounded out 13 hits in the contest.
The hitting barrage started in the first.
Cullen Box tripled and was replaced by Calvert on the basepaths. Chase Runyon’s groundout allowed Calvert to score. Rhett Hicks walked and came in on Easton Duffy’s double. A balk by the pitcher advanced Hicks to second.
Luke Newton singled in Duffy and Vinny Parker reached first on a hit to put runners on first and second. Jay Guthrie was hit by a pitch to load the bases and all three runners came in when Garrett Stubblefield blasted a triple.
Shrum was sent in to pinch run for Stubblefield and later scored on a passed ball. Box singled and Runyon reached on a fielding error. Hicks delivered a hit that Box came home on, and Duffy singled in Runyon.
In the second, Parker lined a single to left field and Guthrie drew a base-on-balls. Stubblefield collected another RBI after singling home Parker. Guthrie and Stubblefield both tallied on a passed ball later in the inning.
Three more runs scored for the Purple in the third. After two outs, Newton walked, and Tanner White was hit by a pitch. Parker walked to load the bases and Guthrie came to the plate and was hit by a pitch that forced in Newton.
Stubblefield singled in White, and a balk allowed Parker to cross home plate and a 15-0 lead.
The Indians pushed across three, fourth inning runs.
The following night, the Panthers took a 2-1 lead into the sixth and exploded for six runs in defeating Greenbrier 8-1.
Box picked up the win in hurling all seven innings and allowing four hits and striking out eight batters.
Runyon and Stubblefield each collected three hits in the contest while Box added two and Hicks and White each had one hit.
Greenbrier led 1-0 in the first, but the Panthers tied the score in the bottom of the second.
White recorded a two-base hit and tallied when Guthrie reached on a defensive error.
Portland would take the lead for good in the third.
Box and Runyon both singled and Box later advanced to third on a passed ball. Duffy’s sac fly brought in Box for the 2-1 edge.
The Panthers tallied a single run in the fifth.
Runyon doubled and went to third on a Hicks sacrifice. Runyon came in to score on a Duffy sacrifice fly.
In the sixth, the Purple broke the game open.
White was hit by a pitch and Parker reached on an error. Shrum came in to pinch run for White. Stubblefield tripled to right field that allowed Shrum and Parker to touch home plate and Stubblefield scored on the same play on an error.
Box walked, and Runyon tripled home the senior. Hicks doubled in Runyon for an 8-1 margin.
Box finished up the game by retiring the side in the top of the seventh for the win. Box allowed just two baserunners after the third inning.
“These were great team win,” coach Seth Doxey remarked. “We came in with a different approach and worked on it all week. The guys are picking each other up. Garrett and Cullen are competitors and want the baseball when the game is on the line.”
