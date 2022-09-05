WQKR’S Sports Saturday hosted a roundtable discussion Aug. 13 on the legacy of former Portland High School all-state running back Gerald Turner, who died in a car accident in 2001.
Former coaches and players gathered to discuss Turner’s amazing career. Turner accumulated over 6,000 yards and scored over 90 touchdowns. The team went 43-9 during Turner’s career, including two, second-round appearances in the playoffs, a state quarterfinal spot and finished as state runner-up in his senior season.
Turner was one of the most beloved players to ever wear the purple and White, not only because of his accomplishments on the field but the kindness he showed to people off the field.
He played at PHS from 1996-99 and was the Portland Leader Player of the Year two years in a row. Turner was twice nominated for the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association Mr. Football Back of the Year, winning the Class 3A award in 1998.
He was the offensive most valuable player of the 1999 Clinic Bowl after rushing for 108 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in a 21-14 loss to Milan.
He was inducted into the Portland High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.
