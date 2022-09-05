WQKR’S Sports Saturday hosted a roundtable discussion Aug. 13 on the legacy of former Portland High School all-state running back Gerald Turner, who died in a car accident in 2001.

Former coaches and players gathered to discuss Turner’s amazing career. Turner accumulated over 6,000 yards and scored over 90 touchdowns. The team went 43-9 during Turner’s career, including two, second-round appearances in the playoffs, a state quarterfinal spot and finished as state runner-up in his senior season.

