The Red Boiling Springs Junior High girls dropped a pair of games last week, falling to Trousdale County, 21-18, last Thursday and dropping a 43-14 game at Gordonsville last Monday.
Kianna Sampson was the leading scorer for the Lady Bulldogs against Trousdale County, scoring half her team’s points with nine. Ali Bates added five points and Zoe McDuffee tossed in four to round out the scoring for Red Boiling Springs.
Bates and Sampson paced the Lady Bulldogs in scoring against Gordonsville with four points apiece. McDuffee, Sidney Massengille and Emma Goad rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to face Westmoreland Middle School on Thursday evening.
