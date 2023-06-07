A decision made by Portland’s Seth Rippy last year paid off in a big way as the junior came in seventh in the discus throw at the TSSAA state meet held recently in Murfreesboro. Rippy started throwing the discus five years ago but got serious about the sport last season.
The hard work paid off as Rippy was one of thousands that competed for titles in baseball, softball, soccer, and track.
Rippy came in seventh in the discus with a throw of 136-04.00.
“Sharing the stage with other top athletes really was a life changer,” Rippy said. “It showed how far I came, but also, how far I can still go. I was really trying to just learn all I could from everyone around me to be better the next year.”
Rippy’s mindset about the discus event changed and a trip to the state was a reward for all the hard work.
“I have been throwing discus for five years,” Rippy explained. “But I only started taking it seriously last year and I’m glad I did because I came a long way from where I was.”
For any teenager, nerves always play a big role when on a big stage. But Rippy approached the state competition much like any other event.
“I didn’t prepare any different than normal,” Rippy recalled. “I didn’t want to overthink what I already knew I was capable of. I felt like I handled the big stage well. I definitely wasn’t used to it. It just gave me a new perspective and it was enjoyable.”
Rippy had a stellar season on the track with first place finishes in the discus event and breaking a 25-year record set by former Portland football and track standout Kelly Holmes in 1998.
In the Division One, Class AA Middle Sectionals in May, Rippy earned a spot in the state with a toss of 137-07-00.
Looking back on his experience, Rippy is already motivated to get back to the Spring Fling in 2024 as a senior.
“I was hoping to perform better at the state meet,” Rippy acknowledged. “But I know that not doing as well as I wanted to do will only motivate me better next year. To be honest, when I went to the state, it was me versus me and no one else. I was just trying to do my very best and overall, I was pleased with my season and making huge strides and far exceeding my expectations of what I planned. I’m motivated to putting more work in than ever to be better next year.”
