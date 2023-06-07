PORNWS-06-07-23 SETH RIPPY

Seth Rippy

A decision made by Portland’s Seth Rippy last year paid off in a big way as the junior came in seventh in the discus throw at the TSSAA state meet held recently in Murfreesboro. Rippy started throwing the discus five years ago but got serious about the sport last season.

The hard work paid off as Rippy was one of thousands that competed for titles in baseball, softball, soccer, and track.

