Making the transition from high school to college is tough for any student. And a student-athlete has extra stress in making that adjustment.
For former Portland soccer standout Jessica Roberts, signing with Murray State University was the right thing to do and made that transition easier.
“I have made a lot of good memories and made new friends,” Roberts said recently. “Some of these friends will be in my life forever. We made it to the championship and I found a best friend in my roommate Megan Wilson. I have some amazing memories. So, I would say I made a good choice coming to Murray State.”
Like all incoming college freshmen, Roberts had to make adjustments and settled into a routine in juggling, classes, practice, game days, and having a social life.
“At first, it was a little difficult because being in college, your life revolves around school,” Roberts explained. “You go to different classes every day, then go to practice and head to study hall. You don’t have a lot of down time unless you have just one class that day. And figuring out your schedule and when you can fit certain things in like hanging out with friends or having time alone can be difficult. But you do get the hang of it and found handling my time management easier that way.”
Roberts got into several matches as a freshman and that helped all the hard work put in practice pay off.
“It was pretty special,” Roberts pointed out. “Seeing my teammates cheer me on and getting rewarded with some playing time after working hard in practice. I definitely have a lot more work to do, but that’s all a part of it.”
Roberts was part of last year’s team that won just four games during the regular season but caught fire in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and reached the title game before falling to see their season end.
“I think it was our confidence,” Roberts said about the postseason surge. “We were more confident in our ball handling and everything. We just started to click tighter and started trusting one another to do our jobs on the field.”
That run in the tournament will serve as motivation as the 2023 season fast approaches.
“Going through hard times and coming out strong gives us motivation,” Roberts said. “I think we all believe that we can win the championship this year. We just need to have confidence in ourselves and each other.”
Just a year ago, Roberts was finishing up high school, and getting ready for her first year of college life. Roberts has some words of advice to those future scholar-athletes getting ready to make that transition.
“I would have to say don’t procrastinate your schoolwork,” Roberts acknowledged. “Being a student-athlete gets really stressful. At first, it can seem difficult and scary. You have to figure out what works for you. You have your teammates to support you. Don’t expect things to be handed to you. You have to work for your achievements. And lastly, take your mental health seriously. If you are struggling, reach out for help. More people than you realize can relate and help you through your troubles.”
