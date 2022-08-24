Having a high-tech robot to paint sports fields is a labor-saver and increases the quality look of the fields.
It also can be a bit of a love-hate relationship, according to baseball coach Seth Doxy, who mans the sophisticated robot for Portland High School sports.
“It’s not a pain to learn how to work, it’s a pain whenever it doesn’t work right,” Doxy said. “That’s when the love-hate comes into play. Last year, the solenoid went out and it painted a light bulb on the field.”
But mostly it works, and saves time and makes Panthers sports look more professional than they ordinarily would.
Doxy got drafted, to some degree, to learn and use the robot, which was first used last year. He wandered into a meeting with football coach Wes Inman and a company rep.
From there, he was hooked.
“I plug in a preloaded plan for the field and it paints them and it paints them straighter. I don’t know if anybody could get a straight a line as it does,” he said.
The football home opener is coming up Thursday against Liberty Creek. Expect straight lines on the field.
“It’s based on GPS, the robot itself has a base-station that it connects with. It also has wi-fi built into the robot that I can connect a tablet with the robot,” Doxy said, “and create some plans for the fields, and then the robot connects to the base station, similar to a surveyor, they have a base station trying to level out things, it’s not quite that, but it’s similar.”
The time saver is illustrated with a soccer field, which ordinarily takes up to two hours to line. The machine will do it in 28 minutes.
“So, you just plug and play,” Doxy said. “We just ordered another battery this year. We just paint everything and let it roll. I’m gonna say we’ll have one of the best looking fields in the state of Tennessee. Coach Inman keeps the field looking good, gives me a good canvas to paint on it.”
Doxy plans on using the robot for the baseball field next year. “It has a set of plans for just about any sport, literally anything that has lines.
“There are a lot of steps when you get it down and do it long enough, it kind of becomes second nature. Not a big deal, when something’s not acting right, you know what’s going on.”
