Emily Rogers has become the second player from the Portland volleyball team to sign to continue playing at the next level. Rogers inked a scholarship with Maryville College last week.
Classmate Katie Crutchfield signed with Trevecca Nazarene University last week.
“I was nervous because I finally signed, and committing is scary,” Rogers said after the signing. “But I’m happy with my decision. I love the campus and have a ton of majors to choose from. The classes are small, and the school competes in Division III, and they emphasize academics, then athletes.
Rogers was a big part of Portland’s success in her career. Rogers saw action as a sophomore when the Purple clinched their first state title and the last two seasons, recorded 109 aces, contributed 188 assists, and collected 1448 digs.
“You see Emily and she’s smiling, goofy, and fun to be around,” Portland coach Rob Lesemann remarked. “But you put her on the court, she’s like a wild animal. Emily is so competitive.”
Rogers played the libro position for the Lady Panthers in her career as defense has been a cornerstone for Portland’s success through the years.
“When Emily was a freshman, Lexi Wakefield was our libro and a good one” Lesemann explained. “Emily may be as good or better than Lexi.”
Rogers has fond memories of playing at Portland.
“Winning the state championships were nice, but I think winning the match before the state championship was a highlight,” Rogers pointed out about wins over Knoxville Catholic in 2017 and 2018. “You know if you lose those, you are out. Senior night was special too.”
The Lady Scots, who compete in the USA South Conference, won the league title in 2019 and reached the NAIA playoffs before dropping to Berry College in the first round.
Lesemann has no doubt Rogers will be successful at the next level.
“Emily brings a lot to every team she plays on with her work ethic and attitude,” Lesemann noted. “We’ve been happy to spend time with Emily.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.