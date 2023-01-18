PORNWS-01-18-23 Runyon Scores

Chase Runyon and parents

 Photo by Amy Totten

Portland’s Chase Runyon reached a milestone last Monday when the junior scored his 1,000th point against White House Heritage. Runyon a list of outstanding Portland players that have reached that plateau including Corey Brewer, Jason Rogan, Lanny Smallwood, and current Panther high school coach John Ferguson.

“It feels great knowing that I’ve accomplished something that very few players have in school history,” Runyon said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.