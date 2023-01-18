Portland’s Chase Runyon reached a milestone last Monday when the junior scored his 1,000th point against White House Heritage. Runyon a list of outstanding Portland players that have reached that plateau including Corey Brewer, Jason Rogan, Lanny Smallwood, and current Panther high school coach John Ferguson.
“It feels great knowing that I’ve accomplished something that very few players have in school history,” Runyon said.
Runyon played for his dad Bill Runyon at Portland West where the team went to the regionals during the 2019-2020 campaign.
“We did have a good winning season that year,” Runyon remarked.
Being a coaches’ son and playing for your dad can be tough. But Runyon used those two years at Portland West to get stronger and more aggressive.
“I didn’t feel any extra pressure playing for my dad,” Runyon commented. “From middle school to high school, I had to learn to be stronger with the basketball as well as be more aggressive going up against bigger players.”
Runyon had 998 points heading into the game with White House Heritage. Runyon scored on a lay-up just 52 seconds into the contest. Reaching the milestone in front of the Portland crowd made the occasion even more special.
“It was great because I got to do it with a home crowd surrounding me,” Runyon noted.
Runyon saw a lot of action as a freshman and started in 16 of the teams 26 games.
As a junior, Runyon was a key component in Portland’s run to the district championship and a berth in the substate with over 400 points.
This season, Runyon has four games with at least 30 points or more and so far, has tallied 404 points.
“This is a huge milestone for Chase,” Portland coach John Ferguson noted. “He reminds me of myself, he never cared for accolades or awards, he just wants to win. He the most TEAM guy I’ve ever been around. If he didn’t score another point in his career and we won a state championship, he would be the happiest kid around.”
Runyon also plays baseball where he was an all-district and all-district tournament performer last season.
“If I get the chance to go to college, I’ll probably play just one sport,” Runyon remarked.
Runyon will be involved in travel ball after the season is over and admits he puts pressure on himself to improve his game.
“I do put pressure on myself,” Runyon admitted. “I know there is always something better that I could’ve done, and I’ll work to fix it.”
