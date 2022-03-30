Portland senior football player Elijah Allen has made a big impact in a short time. Allen, who transferred from Summit High School before the start of the 2021 gridiron campaign, made the All-Region team, was voted one of the Panthers’ captains and received the Defensive Skill Player Award.
Last Monday, Allen was honored as one of more than 60 scholar-athletes recognized by the Midstate Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame presented by Wilson County Bank and Trust.
“Elijah embodies everything this award stands for,” Portland coach Wes Inman explained. “We were so blessed as players and coaches to have him be a part of our football team. His prowess as a student and his experience having played for Summit on their 2020 state championship team allowed him to thrive in our school and football program.”
Allen found out about the award in February from Inman.
“This award means a lot to me,” Allen said recently. “I feel extremely grateful that in such a short time, I have made enough of an impact on my coaches and teammates both on the field and in the classroom.”
Besides getting recognized as a standout on the football field, Allen also maintains a 3.6 grade-point average.
Allen noted that the transition from Summit to Portland was easy, despite transferring before his senior season.
“Coming from a bigger school to a smaller one like Portland was definitely a culture shock,” Allen remarked. “But the coaches and players here welcomed me in making Portland High School feel like home right away.”
The certificate is in recognition of outstanding academic Achievement School Community Leadership and Football Performance in the territory of this chapter.
“I was surprised that out of everyone on the team, I was the one who received the award,” Allen said.
Allen plans to attend the University of Tennessee and study business.
“We know Elijah will do great things,” Inman pointed out.
Former Middle Tennessee State University quarterback and pro football player Kelly Holcomb was the featured speaker at the event.
According to their website, the NFF promotes and develop the power of amateur football in developing the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, competitive zeal and drive for academic excellence in America’s young people.
Previous winners from Portland High School includes Thomas Culbreath, Jacob Gardner, Dominique Roe, Dillon Kirkham, Logan Prichard, Dylan Bostic, Jared Sprinkle, Emilio Almendarez, Drew Douglas, Hunter Felts, Michael Hussey, Cody Whitfield, James Tice and Devyn Fuqua.
