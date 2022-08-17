New Portland volleyball coach Taylor Meadows knows the high expectations the program has built over the years. But Meadows, a former Lady Panther volleyball player, is ready for the challenge as the 2022 season opens this week.

“I have quickly bonded with these girls,” Meadows said. “I think they appreciate that I’m not trying to completely change the program that the Lesemanns successfully ran for years. We are just adding some new things to benefit them.”

