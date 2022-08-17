New Portland volleyball coach Taylor Meadows knows the high expectations the program has built over the years. But Meadows, a former Lady Panther volleyball player, is ready for the challenge as the 2022 season opens this week.
“I have quickly bonded with these girls,” Meadows said. “I think they appreciate that I’m not trying to completely change the program that the Lesemanns successfully ran for years. We are just adding some new things to benefit them.”
Preseason workouts have gone well for the Lady Panthers.
“The girls completed a six-week summer workout with Freedom Fitness 615 here in town,” Meadows said. “They responded to Austin (Nelson) and Will (Palmer) well and worked really hard. You could see the benefits from the workouts this past weekend at PHS playday. Having played five games with very small breaks, you have to have the stamina and push through, and they did with the strength and conditioning training at Freedom Fitness 615.”
Portland returns three seniors in Emma High, Elizabeth Rogers and Layla Loftis. High made all region and was voted team MVP in 2021. Loftis was named most improved as a junior.
Meadows noted that all three bring something different to the team.
“They all play completely different, yet extremely important roles on the court,” Meadows said. “Emma plays a vital role in our offense. With the power behind her hits and the placement of the ball is what we will rely on this season. Liz is just a natural when it comes to playing defense. She can read the ball really well and is a quiet leader. Layla plays roles in both defense and offense. She can set a big block and also has a strong swing in the middle.” Meadows was still working on a starting lineup, but Cheyenne Gregory, Bryleigh Nyswonger and Ashlee Vanatta will see plenty of action.
“Ashlee is training to play in the middle,” Meadows said. “Last year was her first to ever play volleyball, but her growth in the game is incredible. Cheyenne Gregory has mainly played defense for us, but this year she has come in with a great arm swing ... . Bryleigh is just a natural athlete. She has come in this season with a great work ethic and hustles really hard.”
Meadows has introduced a new offense to add some creativity and move the ball around more.
Portland plays in tough 9-AAA, and Meadows knows each match will be tough, but the first-year coach is excited about the opportunity to head up the program.
“I’m hoping for a successful year with this group,” Meadows said. “We have everything we need to be successful. I always tell the girls to keep momentum going on our side. The sky is the limit for these girls.”
