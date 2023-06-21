PORNWS-06-21-23 GARRETT SMITH

SMITH

Former Portland High School standout Garrett Smith experienced what many freshmen go through after finishing their first year of college.

Smith, a four-year starter while wearing the Purple and White, was redshirted at the University of Tennessee at Martin last season and didn’t see any varsity action.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.