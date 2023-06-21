Former Portland High School standout Garrett Smith experienced what many freshmen go through after finishing their first year of college.
Smith, a four-year starter while wearing the Purple and White, was redshirted at the University of Tennessee at Martin last season and didn’t see any varsity action.
But last year taught Smith perseverance and patience and with the 2023 season fast approaching, Smith is optimistic about getting on the playing field this fall.
“It’s tough and at times you can get tired of not playing,” Smith remarked. “However, I think the time was good for me to be able to learn the plays and just how everything works.”
Smith not only had to learn to make adjustments in football but also in time management.
“The transition was different on and off the field for sure,” Smith explained. “I didn’t have to study as much in high school, but now I have to in college. I was able to do a lot of my studying during the mandatory study hall. They required us to get three hours a week. We usually practiced at night, so I was able to do some of what I needed before practice, and I learned to fit in the rest of it whenever I had time.”
The speed of the game was also noticeable for Smith.
“That was one of the first things I noticed even before we put on the pads,” Smith acknowledged. “Everyone there was the best player in high school. This spring has been good opportunity to continue to adjust and get more reps.”
During spring practice, Smith was lining up at center, left guard, and right guard as a second stringer in preparation for the fall campaign.
The life of a college athlete can be glamourous, but also strenuous at times.
Smith explained what a typical day was for him.
“During fall camp, we would have a workout at 7 or 8 in the morning,” Smith commented. “Then we would have a position meeting. That would be done around 11 and then we would get a two or three-hour break. We would come back for more meetings and then practice at night. That was six days a week for a month.”
Smith got to experience his first plane ride last fall as the Skyhawks flew to Boise State last September for their third contest of the 2022 season.
“That was cool because it was my first time on a plane,” Smith recalled. “Everything is just different over there. It was nice to play in a big stadium with at least 20,000 people screaming. It will be even crazier going to Georgia.
UT-Martin opens the 2023 season in September against the Bulldogs who have won back-to-back national championships.
“I’m excited about the Georgia game,” Smith stated. “Playing the back-to back national champions is not something you get to do every day.”
Looking back on his decision to attend UT-Martin, Smith is pleased with the choice of wearing a Skyhawk jersey for the next four years.
“I do feel like I made the right decision,” remarked Smith. “It is a family here and everyone cares. When I was getting recruited, I was told “if you love Martin, it will love you back.” I have found that to be true.”
Smith has some words of advice to those taking the step to play at the next level in sports.
“One thing I would say is that college sports is a full-time job,” Smith concluded. “It might be hard at first, but you will adjust and learn to love it eventually. Trust the process and make sure you study for your tests.”
