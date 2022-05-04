The Portland softball team had a tough week in losing six of seven games to fall to 11-20 with the district tournament opening this week.
Last Monday, the Lady Panthers lost a heartbreaker to district foe White House 2-1. The contest was knotted up at 1-1 until the bottom of the eighth when the Devils scored the winning run.
Eryn Cheney took the loss despite striking out eight.
Portland managed four hits in the game as Jenna Bailey doubled and Jama Hoffman tripled, while Aiden Hughes and Katie McCloud both recorded singles in the game.
The Lady Panthers scored in the top of the sixth as Hughes’ hit brought in Hoffman from third.
Portland fell to Creekwood 14-3 at home Tuesday. The Lady Hawks jumped out to a 5-0 lead before the Purple tallied two in the bottom of the first. A single run came in for the Lady Panthers in fourth.
Creekwood put the game away with six in the fifth and three in the sixth.
The Purple scored two in their opening at-bat. Hoffman slugged a solo blast with one out, then Hughes reached on an error and came around to touch home plate on a Kameron Whittaker double.
Portland added a run in the third. Hoffman led off the inning with a three-base hit and scored on a Kayla Wasilko grounder.
Hoffman finished with two hits, while Hughes had one.
Portland played its third district game in a row and lost to Greenbrier 11-1 on Wednesday.
The Lady Panthers came up with four hits as Wasilko had two, Whittaker collected one and Bailey added a double.
Wasilko scored the lone run for the Purple.
Portland tallied its run in the top of the fourth.
The Lady Panthers lost a 5-1 decision to Westmoreland on April 28.
Westmoreland scored their first run in the opening inning and added two in each of the fourth and seventh frames.
Cheney homered in the bottom of the third for Portland’s run.
Portland had a baserunner in the fourth when Hughes singled and Wasilko reached base in the seventh on a hit.
Cheney struck out eight Lady Eagles.
Portland played in the Robertson County Invitational over the weekend.
The Lady Panthers lost to Springfield 7-4 on Saturday. The contest was tied at 4-4 after three innings, but the Lady Jackets pushed across three in the top of the fourth for the winning margin.
Portland tallied four runs in the bottom of the third. Bailey singled and Taya Totten reached on a bunt. Wasilko was hit by a pitch to load the bases. After a flyout, Zoey Lavigne doubled in Bailey and Totten. Hughes followed with a single that drove in Lavigne and Wasilko.
The Lady Panthers picked up their first win of the week by defeating Sycamore 7-2.
Cheney fanned 10 Lady Eagles and was backed by a 11-hit attack by the Portland offense.
The Lady Panthers scored two in the first as Hoffman tripled in Wasilko and Hoffman came in on an error. A single run scored in the second as Bailey touched home plate on a Hoffman single.
With two outs in the fourth, Hoffman reached on an error and later scored on a wild pitch.
The Lady Panthers pushed across three in the fifth.
Whittaker doubled and was replaced on the basepaths by Makayla Bryant. McCloud launched a single that scored Bryant, Bailey took first on an error and McCloud scored on a Makayla Mandrell ground out.
Cheyenne Gregory took Bailey’s spot at first and later came in on a passed ball.
Portland closed out the tournament by falling to Houston County 5-3.
The Lady Panthers fell behind early and never led.
Hoffman tallied in the third and Hoffman and Lavigne both came around to score in the fifth.
Hoffman finished with two hits while Hughes had one.
The district tournament starts May 6 at Montgomery Central.
