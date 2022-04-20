The Portland softball team split a pair of games last week and stands at 8-9 for the season. The Purple lost to White House Heritage 10-1 but defeated East Robertson 5-4.
The Lady Panthers lone run against White House Heritage came in the bottom of the first when Zoey Lavigne doubled and later scored. The Lady Patriots, who managed one run in their opening at-bat, tallied a run in the second, two in the third, and erupted for four in the fifth and five in the sixth.
The Purple got hits from Kayla Wasilko and Kameron Whittaker as well as Lavigne’s two-base blast.
Last Friday, the Lady Panthers scored the winning run in the top of the seventh to edge East Robertson 5-4.
The contest was knotted up at 4-4 until the decisive seventh.
Portland scored one in the top of the first. Wasilko singled but was out on a Whittaker fielders’ choice. Aiden Hughes walked, and Hoffman doubled to scored Whittaker.
The Lady Indians went ahead with two runs in the home half of the first. Portland snapped the tie with a run in the third. Whittaker drew a base on balls and went to second on a Hughes single. Hoffman singled to load the bases and Katie McCloud walked to force in Whittaker.
East Robertson tied the scored in the third, but the Lady Panthers tallied two in the fourth.
After one out, Lavigne and Wasilko both reached on an error and Hughes came to the plate and doubled in Lavigne and Wasilko.
The Lady Indians pushed across a single run in the fifth to set up Portland’s winning rally two innings later.
Hoffman recorded a two-base hit and came around to score on a McCloud flyout.
In the bottom of the seventh, East Robertson put two runners on base before Lavigne recorded the final out for the win.
Lavigne went the distance for the Purple in allowing six hits and striking out four.
Portland finished with six hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.