Portland’s High School principal didn’t have to look far to hire a new Lady Panthers soccer coach. Brian Stagner, a graduate of PHS, has coached in the Portland soccer Club as well as the middle school teams the past few years.
“I had coached Mr. Woods’ daughter previously, so he was aware of my work with the PSC and at the middle school,” Stagner commented over the weekend. “Once Coach Goostree announced his retirement, Mr. Woods, the PHS athletic director, and I had a meeting to discuss the head coaching position. I think everyone felt it was a great fit and I’m excited for the opportunity.”
Stagner’s familiarity with the program also played a role in his decision to seek the coaching job at Portland.
“Being familiar with the program, school, and the staff made the decision easier to make,” Stagner remarked. “Portland High School and its administration have always been strong supporters of the middle school soccer programs and Portland Soccer Club.” Stagner will be bringing some changes to the program and fans will notice the offensive and defensive schemes will be different this season.
“Every coach has their own voice and philosophy,” Stagner explained. “A phase we use a lot is “all 11 attack, all 11 defend.” Our forwards will have to defend at times and our defenders should be involved in the build-up of our attack. Our formation will shift with personnel and opponents.”
The team should adapt to the changes without too much difficulty as Stagner coached most of the current team members at the PSC and middle school program.
“I coached most of these girls in middle school,” Stagner said, “So, I already have a strong belief in the players and the squad. Having that foundation should help us start fast.”
Stagner’s expectations for the team and program is simple.
“I want to grow the program and the best way I know to do that is through competing for district titles,” Stagner stated.
“My expectations will also be high, but I think the goals of any coach are the same: grow the program, develop players, and compete.”
