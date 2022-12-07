Portland’s High School principal didn’t have to look far to hire a new Lady Panthers soccer coach. Brian Stagner, a graduate of PHS, has coached in the Portland soccer Club as well as the middle school teams the past few years.

“I had coached Mr. Woods’ daughter previously, so he was aware of my work with the PSC and at the middle school,” Stagner commented over the weekend. “Once Coach Goostree announced his retirement, Mr. Woods, the PHS athletic director, and I had a meeting to discuss the head coaching position. I think everyone felt it was a great fit and I’m excited for the opportunity.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.