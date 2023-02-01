Portland coach Scott Steinbrecher was not unhappy with his teams’ effort in a 45-33 loss to visiting Creekwood last Tuesday evening.
The Lady Panthers, who had lost to Creekwood by 27 points three weeks ago, played the defending district champions close.
The Red Hawks, who made it to the state tournament last season and are a probable favorite to return held off the Purple in the second-half en route to the win.
“I thought we played well tonight,” Steinbrecher said. “I know they were down two kids from when we played them earlier in the month. They are a really good team. But we executed fairly well, handled their pressure, and got the shots we wanted.”
Portland trailed 16-13 at the end of the first quarter as Aleena Waggoner fired in two,3-point shots and Taya Totten popped in a field goal from long range. Cheyenne Gregory added a basket and Katie McCloud and Makayla Bryant each sank a free throw.
The game was tight in the second period before the Lady Hawks extended their lead to 11, 29-18 at the half.
The Lady Panthers got six points from Totten in the third but still trailed 37-24 with eight minutes left to play.
McCloud dropped in a single foul shot and Totten’s bucket cut the margin to ten, 37-27 midway through the fourth. But Creekwood went on an 8-0 run to build a 45-27 advantage and held on for the win.
“There were a lot of positives from this game,” Steinbrecher remarked.
Totten led the way with 13 while Bryant, McCloud, and Waggoner each scoring six. Cheyenne Gregory followed with two.
