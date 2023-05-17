PORNWS-05-17-23 STRAWBERRY SLAM

Special referee Caleb Butt (left) counts the pinfall as the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express’ Ricky Morton pins the Ill-Begotten’s Alex Taylor for the win during the main event match during the Strawberry Slam held last Saturday at Portland High School.

 PHOTO BY BRIAN DAVIS

Butt Plumbing along with Big Poppa Corn and Brian and Kim Woodall Realtors ((EXIT Realty Garden Gate Team) were the sponsors for the wrestling event.

“It’s all about the kids,” Butt Plumbing owner Caleb Butt said. “I do it for them and the Panthers’ Quarterback Club gets all the money sold on our t-shirts. This is our spring fundraiser event and this gets the fundraising portion of the season started. It’s good to see the hometown come out and it’s for a good cause. Concessions along with our T-shirt sales all did well tonight. Thanks to Big Poppa for donating his popcorn. Thanks to Brian and Kim Woodall and thanks to PWE (Pro Wrestling Entertainment) for coming once again and giving us a phenomenal show.”

