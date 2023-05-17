Butt Plumbing along with Big Poppa Corn and Brian and Kim Woodall Realtors ((EXIT Realty Garden Gate Team) were the sponsors for the wrestling event.
“It’s all about the kids,” Butt Plumbing owner Caleb Butt said. “I do it for them and the Panthers’ Quarterback Club gets all the money sold on our t-shirts. This is our spring fundraiser event and this gets the fundraising portion of the season started. It’s good to see the hometown come out and it’s for a good cause. Concessions along with our T-shirt sales all did well tonight. Thanks to Big Poppa for donating his popcorn. Thanks to Brian and Kim Woodall and thanks to PWE (Pro Wrestling Entertainment) for coming once again and giving us a phenomenal show.”
“As the new head coach of the Panthers’ football team, this is my first time at a wrestling match and the kids are really having fun with it as they are bringing a lot of energy to this,” Panthers’ head football coach Hunter Hicks said. “The Quarterback Club does an awesome job with the players. They run our concessions, fill our advertisement signs and I love what Caleb (Huff) and the other sponsors do for our football program. I know myself, the coaches, and the players are extremely grateful for this.”
“It’s a very fun event,” Panthers’ defensive end and offensive tackle Avery Hughes said. “The team is connecting with the community, the wrestlers and this helps us to get better equipment so that we can get better, become stronger for when we go out on the football field.”
Headlining the show were Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson of the legendary tag team of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express who are on their farewell tour. As a team for almost 40 years, they have held the tag team championship in 20 different organizations including being a 10-time SMW (Smoky Mountain Wrestling) and four-time NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) tag team champions
“This is what I have done for a living and I love this business,” Ricky Morton said. “This is the good part of our business where we are able to give back. We sponsored Portland’s high school football team and I hope everything works out great for them. It’s an honor to be here to support the football team.”
Also on the card was the PWE Heavyweight champion T.J. Falk and his manager Tony Falk, NWA World Television champion Thom Latimer and NWA Junior heavyweight champion Kerry Morton. Plus, the trio of Jeremiah Plunkett, Alex Taylor, and Danny Deals of the Ill-Begotten. Magic Jake Dumas, Alex Hernandez, “The Headliner” Chris Michaels, Dave Stage, and Adrian Thomas.
This was the second year in a row that PWE, in conjunction with Portland (TN) High School, took part in the Strawberry Festival’s week-long of events that will culminate on Saturday.
