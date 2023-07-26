To say that Portland High School junior basketball standout Taya Totten is a busy young lady might be an understatement. Totten, who plays three sports in high school, had a summer full of AAU camps and travel ball.
All of those activities will be capped off this week as Totten is in Memphis for the College Basketball Academy for women event. The organization, with input from the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the Women’s Coaches Association, is designed to give prospective student-athletes a sample of the college basketball experience. Only 24 juniors and 24 seniors were invited to the prestigious event nationwide. The process started when filling out documents before an AAU tournament. Totten explains the rest of the process.
“Our coach told us to self-nominate,” Totten noted. ”Coach Stein (Totten’s high school coach) also made me aware of the process to self-nominate. From my understanding, all 365 Division One college coaches selected the individuals for this academy.”
Totten was informed about the selection after receiving a text message and email from USA Basketball, letting her know she was selected to the Women’s NCAA Basketball Academy. That motivated Totten to work even harder in preparation for the academy and the upcoming basketball season.
“After signing up, I put in the work every day,” Totten remarked. “Whether it was going to the gym and shooting, playing one-on-one with my brother, or putting in work with my dad. I also try to play pick-up games to help me develop and improve my game more.”
Totten started playing basketball at the age of 10, and really got into the sport by watching one of her older sisters play in AAU games. All of the AAU games and tournaments Totten has played in since the age of 10 have paid off for the junior.
“I think participating in travel teams for basketball growing up has helped me improve my game a lot,” Totten pointed out. “If I didn’t play on a travel team, I don’t think I would be at the level I am at now. You learn a lot more than you would from just one coach. You get coaching from multiple coaches and different perspectives that can help you.”
Totten spent the summer playing AAU basketball and participated in the Showtime Shootout, the Starz Shootout-21st Annual, Boo Williams NIKE EYBL (Session One), and Capitol Cool Classic. During June, Totten and her high school teammates went to camps at MTSU, BCAT, WKU, and the Lady Panthers own camp.
Totten attended a camp at Southern Mississippi, and in July rejoined her AAU team to attend the NIKE Nationals (Session 3), EYBL (Session 3), and will be going to Orlando Splash and the National Championship.
How does Totten squeeze everything in and still have a normal teenage social life?
“When playing all the sports I do and having school and summer ball, I always manage my school work first,” Totten acknowledged. “If my grades aren’t good, I can’t do the things I do. School is always a top priority for me and then my ball life. I don’t really get out of the house that much unless it’s for something big. Every once in a while, I’ll hangout with a few friends, but I’m usually always in a gym somewhere.”
Playing in AAU tournaments has gotten Totten tons of exposure and the recruiting process has already started.
“I don’t have a list of colleges as of yet, but I have a few that have reached out to me,” Totten stated. “I’m just going to keep my options open and make the best choice.“
After school starts next week, Totten will concentrate on soccer in the fall and softball next spring.
In between, Totten has high hopes for another successful basketball season. Last year ended on a sour note for the Lady Panthers with a loss to Maplewood in the first game of the regionals.
“We plan on winning district and at least one regional game if not more,” Totten admitted. “Our team is pretty young and still learning, so I’m hoping to grow closer and get better as a team throughout the season. This will probably be our most athletic team we’ve had in awhile.”
Totten also has some personal goals to reach this season.
“I’m trying to reach 1,000 points by the end of the season,” Totten said. “I want to be a great defender by getting more steals and rebounds. I want everyone to make each other better. I plan on starting it in practices so that it translates to games, and we do well.”
The exposure from this week’s Women’s NCAA Basketball Academy will pay off for Totten in preparation for her remaining two years at Portland, and playing at the next level.
“While most high school athletes have had six live periods, D-1 coaches can attend the Women’s NCAA Basketball Academy. It’s another live period, so I will get seven live periods,” Totten concluded.
