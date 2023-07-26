To say that Portland High School junior basketball standout Taya Totten is a busy young lady might be an understatement. Totten, who plays three sports in high school, had a summer full of AAU camps and travel ball.

All of those activities will be capped off this week as Totten is in Memphis for the College Basketball Academy for women event. The organization, with input from the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the Women’s Coaches Association, is designed to give prospective student-athletes a sample of the college basketball experience. Only 24 juniors and 24 seniors were invited to the prestigious event nationwide. The process started when filling out documents before an AAU tournament. Totten explains the rest of the process.

