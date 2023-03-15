New Portland soccer coach Nick Tuttle inherits a team with a lot of experience and optimism as the 2023 campaign opens this week.
The Panthers have nine starters back and five additional players that saw considerable action last season.
Portland finished with a 2-9-6 record that included two district tournament contests.
“This group has played a lot of ball together,” Tuttle said last week. “I like that they know each other so well. They love each other and are willing to fight for each other.”
Tuttle has been pleased with what he has seen so far in early scrimmages.
“The weather has complicated our scrimmages and they were jammed into a single week except for the scrimmage with our alumni,” Tuttle remarked. “What we encountered in that week gave us the opportunity for some success and failure with our most critical focus being on our mental resilience. Nearly every returning player has shown great growth which will serve us well in trying to accomplish our goals for 2023.”
The probable line-up includes Sophomore Lex Stagner as goalkeeper and Juniors Landon Long, Brayden Rush, Issac Vega and either Junior Jakob Brandmaier or Sophomore Wes Grandmaison heading up the defense. The midfield will have Juniors Arnulfo Figueroa, Isaiah Perez, Deacon Tuttle, and Jadyn Fitts along with Sophomore Issac Perez and ninth grader Bryson Hill lining up at those positions.
Sophomore Brayan Figueroa gets a spot at forward for the Purple.
Tuttle will not change much from last season on offense or defense as new schemes were installed before the 2022 season.
“We have a lot more to develop out as a team in coaching and executing,” Tuttle explained. “Our focus has been on us. The key for us to have a good season is to win from within. Throughout the offseason, we have worked to become better versions of ourselves.”
With White House Heritage and Greenbrier returning a majority of their team after winning the regular season and district tournament respectively in 2023, Tuttle’s expectations for the Panthers will be to compete every day in preparing for the postseason.
“We want to become the best team that we are capable of becoming,” Tuttle acknowledged. “Through these means, the team has high aspirations to challenge for the district title and advance into the postseason playoffs. We will have a great season if we continue to take great strides forward in learning from our mistakes and taking ownership and responsibility for ourselves, our decisions, and our own actions.”
The remaining members of the team are Senior Fernando Cruz, Juniors Diego Arevalo, Juan Motta, Brandon Sandoval, David Valencia, Sophomores Brandon Arevalo, Angel Barrera, Mut Mut, Tristan Olson, Elijah Zimmerman, and Freshmen, Blayke Anderson, Lucas Ashworth, Ethan Brown, Marcus Hand, Rodrigo Martinez, Cam Miles, Brayden Perry, and Javier Pulet.
