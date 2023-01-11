Westmoreland used a 13-7 third quarter run to build an eight-point lead and held on for a 50-41 win over Portland last Tuesday night.

The contest between the two county rivals was tight and the biggest lead was five. The game was tied at 27-27 before the Eagles scored 13 of the final 15 points of the third.

