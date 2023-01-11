Westmoreland used a 13-7 third quarter run to build an eight-point lead and held on for a 50-41 win over Portland last Tuesday night.
The contest between the two county rivals was tight and the biggest lead was five. The game was tied at 27-27 before the Eagles scored 13 of the final 15 points of the third.
Portland would never get any closer than six-points in the final eight minutes of action.
“I told the team before the game that I played here four years and it’s a tough place to play,” Coach John Ferguson said. “Westmoreland is a gritty, physical team and they play to the very end. We knew it would be a battle.”
Ferguson pointed out that the Panthers were outscore 13-7 in both the second and third quarters after a fast start gave the Purple a 15-11 advantage.
“Chase (Runyon) came out and had an outstanding first quarter,” Ferguson remarked. “Then, they switched defense, and we had trouble scoring. We had horrible looks, and the shots wouldn’t fall.”
Runyon had 13 points in the opening eight minutes of action as the Panthers led 15-11.
A Nate Honeycutt 3-point shot, and a Freddy Paxton bucket pushed the Panthers on top 20-15. The Eagles’ Brycen Pardue would later tie the game at 20-20 and the host would lead 24-22 at the break.
Honeycutt started the third quarter with a shot from the 3-pointline and Runyon scored again and a 27-24 edge.
But the Eagles would tally 13 unanswered points before Runyon concluded the third period with a jumper as the Panthers trailed 37-29.
Portland fell behind 41-29 as the fourth quarter opened as the hosts went on a 6-0 run. The Panthers made a final run as Runyon banked in a jumper, Braden Thornton scored three, Honeycutt converted a steal into a bucket and Tristan Calvert dropped in a foul shot to trim the deficit by six, 43-37 with 1:50 left.
The Purple would get no closer as the Eagles held on for the win.
“I don’t blame the refs, but there was a 17-10 difference in fouls tonight,” Ferguson commented. “There was more contact than what I liked, but we were pretty aggressive ourselves.”
Portland went to the line seven times and made three free throws while the Eagle were 11 of 14 at the stripe.
The Panthers made 17 field goals and Westmoreland recorded 18.
Runyon topped the Purple in scoring with 23 while Honeycutt added eight. Thornton netted five, Will Napier and Freddy Paxton each scored two, and Calvert rounded out the scoring with one.
Kamryn Eden paced the Eagles with 17 while Cooper Abner contributed ten.
The Panthers play Liberty Creek at home Friday and travels to Montgomery Central next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.