Veteran NFL coach Jim Haslett has joined the Tennessee Titans as inside linebackers coach, among four new hires Mike Vrabel made Thursday.
The Titans also added Scott Booker to coach safeties, Ryan Crow as a special teams assistant and Matt Edwards as a defensive assistant coach. Anthony Midget was added last week as the teams secondary coach.
In announcing the moves, the Titans said in a statement that the coaching staff had been finalized. That means that no defensive coordinator has been added to the staff to replace Dean Pees, who retired at the end of the 2019 playoffs.
Not hiring a defensive coordinator means that Vrabel will likely have a heavier input in terms of putting the defensive game plan together and calling the plays on game day.
“Adding quality coaches to our staff has always been my priority with the ability to teach, develop and inspire,” Vrabel said. “I have known Jim (Haslett) since my rookie season at Pittsburgh and was impressed with how he taught and developed the players on our defense.
“Over his career, he has experience and success as a head coach, defensive coordinator and linebacker coach. Anthony (Midget) was a coach I worked alongside at the Texans. He brings great experience in our defensive system along with great energy and passion for his players. We are excited to enhance our defensive staff and be better teachers and developers of our players.”
Haslett spent five seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Saints and also was interim coach of the St. Louis Rams in 2008. Haslett has 12 years of experience as a defensive coordinator and most recently spent three seasons as a linebackers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2016-18.
