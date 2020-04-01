Receiver Tajae Sharpe is leaving the Tennessee Titans for a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings as an unrestricted free agent, a source confirmed to TitanInsider.com.
In addition to that, Titans backup cornerback LeShaun Sims agreed to a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. Also, defensive lineman Austin Johnson agreed to a deal with the New York Giants.
Sharpe, a fifth-round pick of Tennessee in 2016, caught 25 passes for the Titans last season, spending most of 2019 as Tennessee’s fourth receiver behind A.J. Brown, Corey Davis and Adam Humphries. Sharpe had 329 yards receiving and proved to be a solid red zone target with four touchdown receptions.
Sharpe’s most productive season in Tennessee came in 2016 when he caught 41 passes for 522 yards as a rookie. He missed all of the 2017 season due to surgery on his foot.
The Vikings recently traded Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, and Sharpe is expected to compete to be Minnesota’s No. 2 receiver behind Adam Theilen.
Sharpe is the fourth offensive player to leave the Titans as a free agent this off-season. Right tackle Jack Conklin signed with the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Marcus Mariota went to the Las Vegas Raiders, and running back Dion Lewis landed with the New York Giants.
Sims had one interception in each of his first two seasons with the Titans. He was also selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft by Tennessee.
Johnson, a second-round draft pick of the Titans in 2016, had 23 tackles last season as part of Tennessee’s defensive line rotation.
Johnson is the second player on the defensive line that the Titans have lost this season, as they traded five-time Pro Bowl selection Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos last season.
Johnson had 2.5 career sacks in four years with the Titans, and totaled 83 tackles in those four seasons.
Johnson is the second Titans player this season to sign as a free agent with the Giants, joining running back Dion Lewis in New York.
Titans add two playersThe Titans also announced on Wednesday that they had agreed to terms with former Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo. Sambrailo is expected to provide depth at the position with Dennis Kelly likely moving into the starting lineup to replace free agent departure Jack Conklin at right tackle.
Tennessee also agreed to terms with backup linebacker Nick Dzubnar, who previously played for the Los Angeles Chargers. Dzubnar is expected to be a mainstay of the Titans special teams units.
