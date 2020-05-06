The Tennessee Titans will pick up the fifth-year option on cornerback Adoree’ Jackson’s rookie contract, a league source tells TitanInsider.com.
Also, according to a league source, the Titans will decline the fifth-year option on wide receiver Corey Davis, who was also a first-round draft choice in 2017 by the club.
Jackson, the 18th overall pick in 2017, has two career interceptions, both in 2018, and has been a mainstay in the Titans secondary at cornerback since he was drafted. Jackson has also been used as one of Tennessee’s primary punt returners as well, though there have been times when he has been indecisive in that role, especially early in his career.
Jackson had 45 tackles, including 39 solo stops last season when he was limited to 11 games due to injuries. In his previous two seasons, he had 70 tackles as a rookie and 73 in 2018.
By picking up the fifth-year option on Jackson, the Titans will be paying him $10,244,000 as a cornerback drafted outside the top 10 in the first round of his draft year. His base salary for 2020 is slightly over $2 million.
In declining Davis’ fifth-year option, the Titans are passing on what would have paid him $15.68 million as the fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft.
Davis caught 43 passes for 601 yards last season with two touchdowns for the Titans. His best year to date for Tennessee came in 2018, when he caught 65 passes for 891 yards and four scores.
By declining the fifth-year option on Davis, it means he would enter unrestricted free agency after the 2020 season ends.
Titans add JosephThe Titans have agreed to a deal with veteran NFL cornerback Johnathan Joseph, a league source confirms.
Joseph, 36, was a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals out of South Carolina back in 2006. He joined the Houston Texans in 2011 and had played there up through last season.
Joseph should provide additional depth and could challenge rookie Kristian Fulton for the No. 3 cornerback spot. Fulton was the Titans’ second-round pick from LSU, chosen in last weekend’s NFL Draft.
Joseph last season had one interception in 14 games with 11 starts. For his career, he has 31 interceptions, including seven returned for touchdowns.
Joseph is also quite familiar with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who was formerly an assistant coach and defensive coordinator for the Texans prior to becoming the Titans head coach in 2018.
The signing of Joseph also would seem to completely close the door on Logan Ryan returning to Tennessee. Ryan remains an unsigned free agent following a strong season in 2019 where he was part of the Titans team that reached the AFC Championship Game. Ryan picked off Tom Brady’s final pass as a New England Patriot and returned it for a score in the Titans’ 21-13 upset in Foxboro in the AFC Wild-Card Game.
Titans add three vets
The Tennessee Titans last week agreed to terms with three veterans to help replenish the depth on their roster.
The Titans agreed to a one-year contract with veteran guard Zac Kerin who has 18 games of NFL experience, including two starts, in stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Washington Redskins. Kerin also spent this past spring in the XFL with the New York franchise.
The Titans also reached a deal with veteran running back Senorise Perry, most recently of the Buffalo Bills. Perry has 59 games in the NFL and also spent time with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.
In his career, Perry has 11 carries for 33 yards and 23 kickoff returns for 456 yards. He has primarily been a special teams player throughout his NFL career.
Tennessee also agreed to terms on a one-year contract with safety Ibraheim Campbell.
Campbell (5-11, 210) has played in 53 games over five years, having spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2015-17), Houston Texans (2017), Dallas Cowboys (2018), New York Jets (2018) and Green Bay Packers (2018-19). Campbell has totaled115 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 16 special teams stops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.