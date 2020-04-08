Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson confirmed April 1 that he has been in touch with agent Bus Cook regarding free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.
Robinson stated in a conference call with reporters that the Titans have also spoken to Titans free agent cornerback Logan Ryan about a possible return, though he added that nothing was imminent on that front.
“I have talked to Logan (Ryan)’s representation there, I would say there’s nothing imminent in the works. We have touched base with (Jadeveon) Clowney’s representation too, and just kind of seeing and trying to navigate where that one might be,” Robinson said.
Clowney is the one big free agent prize still remaining on the free agent market, especially in terms of pass rush. But there have been reports that his asking price may be in the range of $20 million per season. Additionally, Clowney, who spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks after being acquired by the Houston Texans, had sports hernia surgery, and any team — save perhaps the Seahawks — who signed him would want to make sure he has a clean bill of health from that procedure. The current shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic has made bringing players in for physicals an impossibility for the time being.
Robinson said that in discussing medical issues about free agents currently that the only recourse is to “just through talking through with the agent. As far as for actually getting a medical report on the player, you’re not going to have a medical report on the player until he sees your team doctors. So yeah, but I would say that there’s nothing more important than the health of the players. Their ability to go out and play for 16 games is important, or at least the games they are healthy enough to play in that they’re impactful. That’s definitely an important part of the decision when you’re looking to sign somebody.”
Clowney played for Titans head coach Mike Vrabel when both were in Houston, as Vrabel served as Clowney’s position coach and as his defensive coordinator.
Vrabel said Clowney showed good effort and was versatile in the time he coached him, despite some injuries.
“When I coached J.D., J.D. was prepared. We did a lot with him. He had a lot of injuries one year. We put him in a lot of different places, and he helped us affect the game, and then he played extremely hard. I’m not sure if he missed any games that year, but we asked him to do a lot and he did a lot for us. I never had any issues with J.D.’s effort,” Vrabel said.
Henry signs franchise tende
r
Running back Derrick Henry, who had the $10.2 million franchise tag placed on him for the 2020 season, signed his franchise tender offer on April 2.
By signing the franchise tender, it means that Henry at the very minimum is under contract for the 2020 season, which means he will not be a holdout as many players who have been tagged, do to use as leverage.
Robinson also talked about the possibility of reaching a long-term deal with Henry before training camp begins. Any deal with the running back to not play under the franchise tag would have to be completed by July 15.
“At the end of the day we couldn’t come to an agreement on that one, and so we used one of the avenues to keep Derrick, because Derrick is an important part of our football team,” Robinson said. “I’ve spoken to his representatives after we used the tag. We want to continue to have those discussions, and those back-and-forths, in hopes of reaching some type of long-term agreement. We’ll kick those conversations off again here certainly before training camp gets ramped up and going.”
Correa signs extensionThe Tennessee Titans have agreed to an extension with outside linebacker Kamalei Correa on Wednesday.
According to a league source, Correa’s deal is for one year and is worth up to $3.5 million.
The Titans had interest throughout the off-season in retaining Correa and put an offer out to him as he explored the free agent market.
Correa had five sacks in the regular season for the Titans and then added two more sacks in Tennessee’s three playoff games after the 2019 season.
Correa comes back to the Titans and should bring quality depth at a position where Harold Landry and recent free agent pickup Vic Beasley are penciled in as the starters.
Correa was originally a second-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2016. He was acquired by the Titans in a trade before the start of the 2018 season.
The Titans also have Derick Roberson, Reggie Gilbert and second-year pro D’Andre Walker, who missed all of last year with an injury suffered in training camp.
Titans add CrawfordThe Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with veteran defensive lineman Jack Crawford, his agent David Canter posted on Twitter Tuesday night.
Per a league source, the deal is for one year and contains $500,000 in guaranteed money.
Crawford was born in London, England and later moved to New Jersey before attending Penn State. He was drafted in the fifth round by the Oakland Raiders in the 2012 NFL Draft. Crawford also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and spent the past three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.
Crawford has 136 total tackles in his eight-year NFL career and has posted 16 sacks, along with two forced fumbles, one interception and four pass deflections.
The addition of Crawford should help a Titans defensive line that has been depleted this off-season by the trade of Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos and the loss of Austin Johnson as a free agent to the New York Giants.
Crawford’s most productive season came in 2018 with the Falcons, when he totaled 35 tackles, including six sacks. He also had a forced fumble and an interception. Last season, Crawford played in all 16 games with four starts. He had a half sack among his 24 tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.