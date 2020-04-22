It didn’t end exactly the way she had hoped it would, but thanks to the TSSAA cancelling spring sports for the 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, long-time Portland softball coach Vanessa Tomlinson has coached her last game for the Lady Panthers squad.
“I told the girls at beginning of the year that this would be it for me. It’s just so hard to go from basketball all the way through softball and I’ve done all of that for 10 years. It’s kind of wearing on my body with all that.”
Tomlinson will remain as Scott Steinbrecher’s assistant coach in basketball, but will be handing the reins of the Lady Panthers softball team to someone else after providing a decade of stability and improvement for the program.
“I’m actually going to stay with basketball for a little while longer. It’s inside and not as hard on your body,” she said.
Tomlinson, a three-sport athlete at Portland in the 1990s, went on to play softball at Austin Peay before coming back to Portland as a physical science teacher and coach.
One of the biggest thrills Tomlinson enjoyed with the Lady Panthers was guiding them to a second-place finish in the District 9-AAA Tournament in 2017 that qualified Portland for the Region 5-AAA tournament.
“Getting to the regional tournament was just huge. We hadn’t done that since the ‘90s. It had been that long since we had made a regional tournament, and that was when we were still in Class AA. This was the first time we had ever made the region in AAA,” Tomlinson said.
Tomlinson also counted victories over perennial powers inside District 9-AAA as big moments she will remember.
“Anytime you can beat those big schools, that’s a biggie. Just having instances where we beat Beech and Mt. Juliet a couple of years ago, those games are games you remember,” she said.
The coach said she has been pleased with the progression her players have made in the program during her time as the head coach.
“I’m happy just to see the progression of the program from 2010 till now. When I first started, we had maybe two or three girls that played travel ball in the summer. This year, we ended up having 12 girls who played travel ball year around, girls that just loved to play softball,” Tomlinson said.
That has also helped the Lady Panthers produce more players who can play at the next level. Mac Fitzgerald, a senior on this year’s team, has signed a Division I offer with Tennessee Tech. Keely McGee, another PHS softball standout, just finished her senior season (that was also cut short) at MTSU.
From this year’s team, Samantha Alda-Katherine is heading to Sewanee.
When the stoppage of the season took place, the Lady Panthers were on their spring break trip to Gulf Shores, Ala., where they were able to play a few games before the season was halted by the coronavirus. She told the players then to brace themselves for what might take place, something that eventually did in cancelling the season.
“This spring break, I told the girls when we left for Gulf Shores that we didn’t know if we could play again and for them to just put it all out there. We had two games where we got in before we had to come back and we ended up winning those two games,” Tomlinson said. “Just to see the fight in the girls and how much they enjoyed each other made me proud.”
Of course, some of her most proud moments as PHS softball coach have come coaching her own two daughters. Allie was in middle school when her mother took over the Lady Panther program 10 years ago and came through the ranks. This year, her younger daughter Abbie was a senior on this year’s Portland squad.
“A couple of years before Allie became a freshman, I started coaching. 2010 was my first year. She eventually came up through ranks and played for me and graduated in 2016. Then Abbie came through the program and is graduating this year. So for eight of the years I’ve been here, I’ve been able to coach my daughters and that’s’ been good,” she said.
