The Portland East Middle School girls basketball program will have a new coach this winter. Lamar Totten, a retired Army veteran and assistant to Sloane Gilliland Steinbrecher for two years, took over the head coaching responsibilities last month.
The process of being named as head coach actually started in 2017, according to Totten.
“The process started when my family first moved here in 2017,” Totten said. “My daughter joined the Portland East team as a manager because sixth-graders couldn’t play at the time. I’m not sure how myself and Coach Gilliland Steinbrecher got to talking about basketball. Anyway, when my son moved up to the middle school, Coach Steinbrecher told Matt Taylor that I would help him coach. That was Matt’s first season.”
The decision to help out the program didn’t come easy for Totten because of his Army duties.
“I told Coach Taylor that I would help out as much as possible, but I was still in the Army and didn’t want to dedicate myself because of my work schedule and driving back and forth to Fort Campbell every day. Somehow, it worked out where I could be at every practice and game. I kept asking questions and was able to help Coach Gilliland Steinbrecher with a summer team. We bonded and I’ve been her assistant for two years.”
Totten is from Virginia and graduated from Bethel High School and earned a Criminal Justice degree from Central Texas College. Totten and his wife, Amy, have eight children and three grandchildren.
Totten is a CDC Assistant at Portland East and retired from the Army in July 2021 after 22 years of service.
“The plan was to go back to Virginia and retire there, but the Army had other plans for me,” Totten said about the move to Portland. “I got promoted while in Korea, so I had several choices of duty stations to choose from. I decided to go to Fort Campbell because it would be close to my wife’s side of the family.
“She had followed me and sacrificed things my whole Army career. My family stayed in Virginia because our second daughter was graduating from high school. Once my daughter graduated and my family started to move here, we decided we would live in Portland. My wife, Amy, went to school here until her freshman year.”
Totten is like most coaches who get into the business; it’s about the kids.
“I coach to make a difference in kids’ lives and make my community a better place,” Totten said. “Sports can be an outlet for some kids going through things at home, so they may need someone other than parents. I remember growing up as a child and my mom made us play sports to keep us off the streets and out of trouble. I had coaches that made a difference in my life ... .”
Totten’s expectations for the program will remain much like it’s been in the past.
“My expectations are going to be high for this team and the future,” Totten said. “I’m going to expect us to be on the floor for loose balls, crashing the board hard for rebounds, talking on offense and defense, and to be good students in the classroom.”
Totten is not looking to make any major changes to the program at the moment.
“I want to fine tune some things we already have in place,” Totten said. “I’m hoping to bring a more aggressive and faster pace style to what we do. I’ve been an assistant with the girls for two years and we have mirrored some of the processes from the high school team, so our girls are prepared when they get there. I’m looking to continue that.”
Totten’s squad will go MTSU next week for a camp and return home the following week for a middle school team camp this year. I have scheduled a few scrimmages as well. I believe the more we play, the better we will get.”
The army veteran is happy for the opportunity to coach.
“Never in a million years did I think Coach Gilliland Steinbrecher would be leaving, and I would be getting a head coaching job. I’m so thankful for the opportunity.”
Shanna Wheeler will remain on the staff as an assistant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.