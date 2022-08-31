The Portland High School cross country team participated in the Coleman Midget Invitational last week in Hendersonville.
For the girls, Jenna Towles was 13th in the 5,000 meters with a run of 23:07.1 while Camden Bean was 83rd after finishing with a time of 28:21.0.
The boys were paced by Caden Ausbrooks, who finished 57th with a run of 19:56.5 and Walker Gibbs followed at 146th.
In the junior varsity of the Silver Division, Kathryn Mills was 17th at 31:02.3, Maddie Thompson was 21st after a 32:49.8 run. Adane Ambriz Velasquez came in 22nd with a time of 32:53.3 and Emerson Bean notched the 29th spot with a 42:15.5 time.
The junior varsity boys saw Mason Spurling finishing 61st with a run of 26:24.6 and Ian Rippy came in 76th in 28:18.4.
